This clever and compelling collection of essays sings the praises of 10 thrilling artists whose work has been excluded from the classical canon. When Radio 3 presenter and critic Kate Molleson was a child, she would take her Fisher-Price tape machine to bed, clutching it like a cuddly toy, falling asleep to Monteverdi madrigals. Her love of Bach, Beethoven, Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky followed soon after; then her interests moved to ambitious modern composers, many of whom were not western, male, white or in any history books.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO