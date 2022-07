Please, for the love of God and this country you want to celebrate so bad, if you’re going to light up some fireworks please commit to doing it all on the 4th. If you buy 200 bottle rockets, mortars, Roman candles, etc. light all them bitches up tonight. Don’t be that POS who decides to that every following night is a good night to be noisy as hell.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO