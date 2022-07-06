ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man indicted on 4 felonies in Virginia school bus abduction of 9-year-old girl

By Neal Augenstein
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Virginia man has been indicted on four felony counts after deputies say he grabbed a 9-year-old girl moments after she got off a school bus in January and carried her to his car. On Tuesday, 35-year-old Steven Randall Williams was indicted by a Stafford County grand jury on...

wtop.com

Comments / 13

guyguy
1d ago

thanks our liberal justice system your really protecting your citzens. give up your guns so people like this have 0 deterrent. brilliant

Reply(3)
9
Really 7
1d ago

Protect the children, never let him out. He doesn't need several more attempts.

Reply
12
guest for dinner
1d ago

put him in solitaire. till trail date.how can he afford Mr Murphy to represent him in this case?

Reply(1)
6
