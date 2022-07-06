ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MLB All-Star Voting: Cubs' Willson Contreras Holds Sturdy Lead

By Tim Stebbins
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleContreras holds sturdy lead as All-Star voting nears end originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras’ campaign to secure the National League’s starting catching spot in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is in the home stretch. MLB released the latest All-Star voting update Wednesday, and the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

4 players Cubs must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs are fresh off of a 2021 campaign that saw them trade three of their biggest stars in franchise history. The Cubs rebuild became official when they dealt Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez away last season ahead of the trade deadline. And Chicago will likely endure a similar fate prior to […] The post 4 players Cubs must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Longtime Dodgers scout Brito dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
MLB

Pick your All-Star: Arenado vs. Machado

Phase 2 of the Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot has arrived, and that means some of the most exciting players in MLB going head to head for the right to start the 92nd All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The Phase 1 results were announced last Thursday, leaving two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 7/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Cubs Dodgers prediction and pick. Mark Leiter Jr. gets the ball for the Cubs, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers. Mark Leiter Jr. has a 4.85 ERA. He has pitched only 29 2/3 innings this season, so it’s not as though he has built a substantial track record. Past performance should not be used as a measuring stick for evaluating him. Leiter’s first appearance of 2022 was a start against the Rockies on April 16. He soon got moved to the bullpen, where he carried out short-relief and long-relief assignments. He made only one appearance in the month of May. Only recently was he bumped back into the starting rotation. Interestingly enough, his last outing was the result of an injury to another Chicago starter. Leiter came into a game against the Red Sox last Saturday due to an injury suffered by starter Alec Mills. Leiter, thrown into the fire after Mills threw just seven pitches, threw 5 1/3 innings of emergency relief, limiting the powerful Boston lineup to just one run on three hits. That was the longest outing of Leiter’s season. In his previous 2022 appearances, he had not pitched longer than four innings. What does this mean for this game against the Dodgers? It’s impossible to know.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Ryan Pepiot Starts Over Mitch White

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to take the middle game of their series with the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday with one of their top pitching prospects making a surprise start. After a July 4th win over the Rockies, the Dodgers have won five of their last six...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
65K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy