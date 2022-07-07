ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Scramble as last Mississippi abortion clinic shuts its doors

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehjC7_0gWkFo2q00
Abortion Mississippi Derenda Hancock, co-director of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic patient escorts, better known as the Pink House defenders, left, hugs a tearful abortion rights supporter Sonnie Bane, outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the state. However, on Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. Without other developments in the Mississippi lawsuit, the clinic will close at the end of business Wednesday and the state law will take effect Thursday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi's only abortion clinic has been buzzing with activity in the chaotic days since the U.S. Supreme Court upended abortion rights nationwide — a case that originated in this conservative Deep South state, with this bright-pink medical facility that is closing its doors Wednesday.

Physicians at Jackson Women's Health Organization have been trying to see as many patients as possible before Thursday, when, barring an unlikely intervention by the state's conservative Supreme Court, Mississippi will enact a law to ban most abortions.

Amid stifling summer heat and humidity, clashes intensified Wednesday between anti-abortion protesters and volunteers escorting patients into the clinic, best known as the Pink House.

When Dr. Cheryl Hamlin, who has traveled from Boston for five years to perform abortions, walked outside the Pink House, an abortion opponent used a bullhorn to yell at her. “Repent! Repent!" shouted Doug Lane.

His words were drowned out by abortion rights supporter Beau Black, who repeatedly screamed at Lane: “Hypocrites and Pharisees! Hypocrites and Pharisees!”

Abortion access has become increasingly limited across wide swaths of the U.S. as conservative states enact restrictions or bans that took effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The court, reshaped by three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, issued the ruling June 24. But the Mississippi clinic has been inundated with patients since September, when Texas enacted a ban on abortion early in pregnancy.

Cars with license plates from Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas have been driving through Jackson’s Fondren neighborhood to bring women and girls— some of whom appeared to be teenagers — to the Pink House. Drivers parked on side streets near the clinic in the shade of pink and purple crepe myrtles, their car air-conditioners blasting as they waited.

Diane Derzis, who has owned the Mississippi clinic since 2010, drove to Jackson to speak at the Pink House hours after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

“It’s been such an honor and a privilege to be in Mississippi. I’ve come to love this state and the people in it,” Derzis told those gathered in the sweltering heat.

The Supreme Court ruling was in a case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the clinic's challenge of a 2018 Mississippi law to ban most abortions after 15 weeks. The Pink House had been doing abortions through 16 weeks, but under previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings, abortion was allowed to the point of fetal viability at about 24 weeks.

Mississippi's top public health official, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, was named in the lawsuit, but has not taken a public position about the case. The state's Republican attorney general urged justices to use the case to overturn Roe v. Wade and give states more power to regulate or ban abortion.

Derzis told The Associated Press after the ruling that she didn't regret filing the lawsuit that eventually undercut nearly five decades of abortion case law.

“We didn’t have a choice. And if it hadn’t been this lawsuit, it would have been another one,” said Derzis, who also owns abortion clinics in Georgia and Virginia, and lives in Alabama.

The Mississippi clinic uses out-of-state physicians like Dr. Hamlin because no in-state doctors will work there.

As the Pink House prepared to close, Dr. Hamlin said she worries about women living in deep poverty in parts of the state with little access to health care.

“People say, ‘Oh, what am I supposed to do?’" she said. "And I'm like, ‘Vote.’”

Shannon Brewer, the Pink House director, agrees low-income women will be most affected by being unable to get abortions in-state.

Brewer told the AP the anti-abortion protesters know her by name and yell at her but she tunes them out.

“They don’t say a lot to me anymore other than, you know, ‘You’re coming to work to kill babies,'" Brewer said. "I’ve been here for 20-something years. So, it’s like when I get out of the car I don’t really hear it because it’s like the same thing over and over and over again."

Some staffers were expected to be in the Pink House on Thursday for paperwork ahead of its closure, but no procedures.

With the Mississippi clinic closing, Derzis and Brewer will soon open an abortion clinic in Las Cruces, New Mexico, about an hour’s drive from El Paso, Texas, — calling it Pink House West. Hamlin said she is getting licensed in New Mexico so she can work there.

Mississippi and New Mexico are two of the poorest states in the U.S., but have vastly different positions on abortion politics and access.

Home to a Democratic-led legislature and governor, New Mexico recently took an extra step to protect providers and patients from out-of-state prosecutions. It's likely to continue to see a steady influx of people seeking abortions from neighboring states with more restrictive abortion laws.

One of the largest abortion providers in Texas, Whole Woman's Health, announced Wednesday that it is also planning to reopen in New Mexico in a city near the state line, to provide first- and second-trimester abortions. It began winding down operations in Texas after a ruling Friday by the state Supreme Court that forced an end to abortions at its four clinics.

Standing outside the Mississippi clinic on June 24, Derzis was pragmatic about the future of the building she had painted bright pink several years ago.

“This building will be sold and maybe someone will knock it down and make a parking lot here," Derzis said. "And that will be sad, but she served her purpose and many women had their abortions here.”

____

AP writer Susan Montoya Bryan contributed from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii museum revisits history of gender-fluid healers

HONOLULU — (AP) — More than 500 years ago, Hawaiians placed four boulders on a Waikiki beach to honor visitors from the court of Tahiti’s king who had healed the sick. They were “mahu,” which in Hawaiian language and culture refers to someone with dual male and female spirit and a mixture of gender traits.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Rescuers in Wisconsin are hoping an owner comes forward to claim an alligator found swimming in a lake. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) said in a post on its Facebook page that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the alligator, which was found swimming in Long Lake. The alligator is 18 inches – 24 inches long, and rescuers said that they will wait for a week for the owners to come forward before trying to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush

A Kentucky deputy killed in an ambush that left three officers dead in a small Appalachian town was laid to rest Tuesday. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt fought back tears at the funeral for his deputy and longtime friend, William Petry, who along with two other officers walked into a hail of bullets from a gunman holed up in his home Thursday evening.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. lawmakers announces plan to send $250 rebate to eligible taxpayers

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday announced an economic relief plan that will create a fund to provide one-time rebates of $250 for income eligible taxpayers. “Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets. That is why we are proud to announce that the Massachusetts Legislature will act to establish the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, through which economic relief rebates for individuals and families will be issued,” Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano, Senate President Karen E. Spilka, House Ways & Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz, and Senate Ways & Means Chair Michael J. Rodrigues said in a joint statement.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Boston 25 News WFXT

California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers

JACKSON, Calif. — (AP) — A Fourth of July wildfire that authorities say may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue temporarily trapped holiday revelers as it chewed through a mountainous California region that' is a top tourism destination, officials said. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Colorado woman arrested for allegedly using bear spray at Fourth of July event

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A Colorado woman has been arrested for allegedly using bear spray at a Fourth of July event, police say. According to the Trinidad Police Department, said on Monday around 9:19 p.m., officers were called out to the Central Park Baseball Stadium after reports of a crowd of people being sprayed with pepper spray. When officers arrived, they found people who were suffering from injuries related to getting pepper-sprayed.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Warm Weekend

The US Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and shows ‘Moderate Drought’ and ‘Abnormally Dry’ conditions expanding (slightly) across parts of MA and NH. We need rain, but there isn’t much in the forecast. A cold front coming through Friday may pop off a few showers, but the threat is low.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
115K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy