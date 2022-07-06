ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Event blossoms

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 1 day ago

On June 24, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands held our 10th annual Blooming Bids for Kids garden party at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury. This year’s event celebrated a decade of the Vineyard community coming...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Martha's Vineyard Times

Enjoy an evening on the pond

The Friends of Sengekontacket will be holding a fundraiser on Wednesday, July 27, at the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club in Edgartown. The event, named “An Evening on the Pond,” will be held from 6 to 9 pm. “We chose this location because of its proximity...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Writers Read

Join the West Tisbury library for its monthly Writers Read evening. Led by Niki Patton, community members have the opportunity to read short original prose pieces or listen to their fellow Islanders read aloud. Monday, July 11, at 6:30 pm. Email Niki at gaia1muse@gmail.com to sign up to be a reader or listener. For more information, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Come celebrate the fruits of summer

Happy official summer season, everyone! The Island seemed incredibly busy through June, so I am curious (meaning scared) to see what July will bring. At least the weather has been lovely so far. Beware of lots of bikers, runners, walkers, mopeds, and cars on the road. I have started giving myself extra time to get places, and I am trying drive a little slower, because you never know what is beyond the bend.
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Gardens of Love: Jannette Vanderhoop

A mutual friend, composer and author Dean Rosenthal, suggested I check out Jannette Vanderhoop’s garden. Many people, myself included, have met Jannette through her booth, Island Naturals MV, a showcase of her contemporary Native American jewelry at the Vineyard Artisans Festival for 16 years, or the Aquinnah holiday markets, or even at her “Treasure Box” exhibitions (think Joseph Cornell meets Betsy Johnson). Also, in the off-season pre-pandemic, we were both regulars at Pathways Arts events in Chilmark. Jannette has worked as a landscape designer and gardener for the past couple of decades. Her own garden is a relatively new work in progress. Janette grew up all over the Island; when she lived in Edgartown during elementary school, they had a wild backyard, where she and her siblings liked to catch snakes, but no one gardened. In high school she attended two years of off-Island boarding school, followed by college in Southern California. She has lived in her tribal housing home for the past six years. Jannette’s “first landscaping job I mowed lawns with a giant 62-inch Lesco, with another young woman, through the Tribal Work Learn Program [an eight-week program]. Then I worked for Oakleaf for a summer,” she says. At this point we are in Jannette’s white truck, heading to the one nearby client whose lawn she mows, because “it’s a postage stamp,” and where the mower had been left. As we drive by the bus shelter, she waves and says, “There’s Rohan, he works for me, he’s my neighbor.”
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Summer visitors

With so many people returning home, and summer visitors, it’s time to take things just a little slower on our roads; the walkers, dog walkers, joggers, and bicyclists are on our roads. While driving, let’s take our time for the unexpected, and try to share the roads. It’s official: The Home Port has been sold to local seasonal Aquinnah residents Seth Woods and Eric Berke (one of Woods’ partners in Boston’s Aquitaine Restaurant Group). I like that they want to preserve it as a “family destination.” They’ve done great work in Boston — let’s hope the takeout window opens and makes that a reality.
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Used book sale at West Tisbury library

The annual Friends of the West Tisbury Library book sale will be back, but in a different format, location, and schedule. For those who want to continue supporting the library, there will be gently used books for sale through smaller, individual sales. Check out the library’s pop-up book sale on...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fully booked

The Martha’s Vineyard Author Series is back this year with a slew of talented writers with various literary focuses, debuting their new works at the Chilmark Community Center (CCC) and the Performing Arts Center (PAC). Since 2005, the Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival has brought politicians, pundits in the music...
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Bradley Cortez promoted to W.T. police sergeant

The West Tisbury select board voted 2-0 to appoint Bradley “Brad” Cortez as a West Tisbury police sergeant during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. Board member Skipper Manter abstained from voting since he is the current West Tisbury police lieutenant. “We’ve completed the restructuring process I wanted to have...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: White rabbit, white rabbit

White rabbit, white rabbit. I’m sitting down to write this week on July 1st. I remember when I was younger, the Fourth of July seemed like the middle of summer. Now it seems to be the start of it. I remember getting out of school earlier, around the 15th of June, maybe. And of course, in college, I got out in May, so I guess there was more time before the Fourth. I miss that. Now summer just feels like one big race to pack everything in and make sure to enjoy everything, and get to the beach, and take part in special events, and so on, and so on, and so on. It feels so frantic. I’m working hard on actively slowing down the pace. I feel like I say that a lot, and usually fail. But this summer, it is a definite focus for me. That and losing some of the grief weight I’ve put on. Lofty goals, I’d say.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

What’s for dinner?

The Island Grown Initiative’s Mobile Market is back on the road this summer. This market on wheels contains and delivers affordable, fresh, locally grown produce and eggs. There are also some lightly processed Island-made items for sale, many of which are made using local ingredients. The produce is still brought to its various locations on wheels, but the truck then unloads and sets up tables for customers to shop, filled with veggies, lettuce, eggs, and much more.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah looks for government volunteers

The Aquinnah select board announced it is looking to fill volunteer positions in the town’s projects committee and the zoning board of appeals. According to the announcement, the projects committee meets as needed and is “involved with planning construction of comfort stations at Aquinnah Circle as well as development of plans for addition and repairs” to the town hall and offices. The projects have moved to the schematic design phase, which the announcement says will be completed in the upcoming months. Meanwhile, the zoning board of appeals “rarely meets but is required to complete the permitting process for rental housing on property behind the town hall.”
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Parade and fireworks make triumphant returns

On a pristine summer day, the Edgartown Fourth of July Parade kept up Vineyard tradition with a string of Islander-centered floats that were greeted by enthusiastic spectators. The parade and fireworks were back after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. With chairs and towels lining Main street hours...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Births

Augusta Cottrell and Hunter Cottrell of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Astrid Louise Cottrell, on June 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Astrid weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Levin Diosi Charter. Arletta Charter and Seth Charter of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Levin...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fundraiser breaks record for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ 10th annual Blooming Bids for Kids raised more than $108,000 at the June 24 event, breaking a record of all previous fundraisers for the on-Island mentoring program. The event brought a sold-out crowd of more than 200 supporters to the Field Gallery in West Tisbury....
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Fireflies lighting up the night sky

I have had a terrible time beginning this week’s column. It’s been such a dispiriting week of news on the Island, nationwide, and worldwide, that I am finding it impossible to begin as I usually do, reporting on lovely summer weather, or something blooming, or seeing a friend I haven’t seen in some time. There will be some upbeat news coming, but if you don’t want to be depressed, stop reading now, and skip the next four paragraphs.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Margaret Vincent Kelley

Margaret Vincent Kelley (“Peg”), 89, of Silver Spring, Md., and formerly of Edgartown, died on Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Kelley, in April 2002. Services will be held at a later date, and a...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

On My Way: Cross-Island Hike

The 2022 Cross-Island Hike, sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank, was as much a celebration as a 19-mile trek. For the uninitiated, including myself until a week and a half ago, the hike is held annually on National Trails Day, the first Saturday of June. I found out from a patron in the Oak Bluffs Public Library.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

LUPC strikes against unmerited demolition

At their Tuesday meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Land Use Planning subcommittee recommended the denial — without prejudice — of a request by the owners of 7 Arlington Ave., Oak Bluffs, to demolish the property’s existing building. The house, built in 1875, and listed on Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS) as a component of the East Chop historic area, is slated to be replaced by a structure nearly double the size.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Summer is in full swing

“My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates, You never know what you’re gonna get.” –Forrest Gump. July’s full moon will once again be a supermoon, reaching its perigee, or closest point to our planet, on July 13. This moon was first called the “Buck Moon” by the Algonquin people because it is the time of year when all bucks’ horns are fully grown. It signifies that summer is in full swing, and all growing things are at their peak growth time. Including our traffic! Be careful out there, it is definitely a minefield of cars, bikes, and pedestrians. Patience and focus are required skills for driving from now through Labor Day!
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Deaf Island: More than just disc golf

This past weekend, New England Deaf Disc Golf held its 20th annual Deaf Island tournament at Edgartown’s Riverhead Field Disc Golf Course. Deaf men, women, and children from across the country flocked to the Vineyard to compete in the tournament, which consisted of more than 10 divisions categorized by gender, age, and skill level.
EDGARTOWN, MA

