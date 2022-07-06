ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ryan Pfluger On Letting His Subjects Tell The Story

By editorial standards
NYLON
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Pfluger’s book, Holding Space, is an intimate probe into the lives of queer interracial couples. Styled like an unassuming coffee table book, its glossy pages invite readers to flip through a collection of meticulously curated photographs. Pfluger has a keen eye, sharpened from years of training, and the images he’s...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Thompson
POPSUGAR

How to Use Your Birth Month Color to Balance Your Life

There are so many interesting ways you can seek out a better understanding of your personality, motivators, and driving forces. Many people love exploring astrology and birth charts, for instance. Others turn to tarot and numerology. Well, the study of colors can also be used to provide insight into who you are and why. We're talking about colorstrology, a system developed by intuitive, astrologer, and numerologist Michele Bernhardt. She combined an individual's sun sign and ruling planets with numerology and color theory to create 366 "birthday colors," each of which helps give deeper meaning to our internal conditions and behaviors. You can read more about each of the 366 colors in Bernhardt's book, "Colorstrology: What Your Birthday Color Says About You". But she's also come up with a 12-month guide with one color that best encompasses your birth month; this is a hue that may make you feel more balanced when you surround yourself with it. You're not necessarily stuck with "your" birth month color, though. Each shade has an energy that can be harnessed in various ways, like decorating your home with it, for example. So, if you're lacking tranquility, you may want to add more of September's calming color (Baja Blue) into your life. And if all of this sounds a little out there, consider this: by forcing yourself to ask yourself what you need more of, colorstrology encourages self-reflection, which is a good thing. It's also fun to learn which colors you're drawn to and what that says about you.
PLANETS
Stacy Ann

Opinion: People Continually Settle For Sub-Par Relationships

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
psychologytoday.com

Why You Might Avoid Intimacy

Avoidance can result from fear and anxiety, a loss of interest, boredom, excessive nitpicking, or a feeling that the “spark” has faded. One may pull away from a relationship because of fear of intimacy or a sense that identity is being challenged. A willingness to know what causes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Holding Space#Zola
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Codependency Often Plays a Huge Role In Our Relationships

Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, and every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.
Mic

Psychedelics gave me the courage to take charge of my romantic life

Being in love is fun. But once the infatuation stage fades, those of us who want a long term relationship have to ascertain whether it’s actually a possibility. Realizing that you’re not compatible with someone deep into a situationship is pretty shitty, and it can be very easy to ignore our intuition when the sex is great or the fun is all that matters. It can take months, or even years, to be really honest about our feelings and break free from relationships that aren’t serving us anymore.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

‘Arabs and Muslims flaunted their costumes in true queer glory’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

When I was a child living in Bahrain, I used to dread family parties. Not because I didn’t want to see my relatives, whom I loved, but because I felt too scared to dance. Some Arab music is beyond sumptuous. It is achingly romantic, dynamic and playful, filled to the brim with the most over-the-top metaphors you’ll ever hear, scored with the most luxuriant instrumentals. The camp melodrama is a gay kid’s dream come true … or worst nightmare, for the opulent emotional sounds almost taunt you to come out through dance. As a child terrified about the very real repercussions that would come from being found out as gay, Arab music was my forbidden fruit at familial events, tempting me to reveal myself and thus ensure my exile.
THEATER & DANCE
NYLON

Sunmi Channels Cottagecore In New “Heart Burn” Music Video

The Korean singer spoke with NYLON about her latest video, inspiration for her outfits, and more. Sunmi has always been K-pop’s most fashion-forward superstar — even as far back as 2007 when the Korean artist first rose to stardom during her years in the girl group Wonder Girls at just 16 years old. Over time, her style caught the eyes of many fans when she debuted as a solo artist and now, her latest music video for her new single “Heart Burn,” which premiered on Friday, June 24, proves even more so.
WORLD
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research shows men may be the real romantics in relationships.

Who says "I love you" first in relationships? Men or women?cottonbro/pexels. Relationships are full of milestones and saying “I love you” is a big step for any couple. Those three simple words transform what might be a causal arrangement into something much more serious. “I love you” suggests a higher level of dedication and greater commitment to the relationship’s future. Saying “I love you” is also romantic. It’s a sweet and loving phrase that communicates how strongly you feel toward your partner.
POPSUGAR

10 Relationship Red Flags to Watch Out For, According to Experts

Identifying and resolving pain points you're experiencing — instead of waiting for your relationship to detonate — can save you a lot of heartache. Some relationship red flags can cause lasting damage to a person's emotional wellbeing, so it's important to know what to look out for ahead of time so you can put a stop to it or walk away.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NYLON

Blackpink To Release New Music In August

The biggest girl group in the world is making its comeback. After two years of solo activity following the release of their 2020 sophomore album, The Album, the girls of Blackpink — LISA, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo — are finally getting back together to release new music this August. YG Entertainment, their label, officially announced their highly-anticipated return on Tuesday, July 5, previewing a massive string of months to come. In addition to new music and the forthcoming release of their next album, the girls will also embark on “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” before the end of the year, per a press release. Indeed, it’s no longer a saying and just a fact: Blackpink *will* be in your area.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy