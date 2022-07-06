Natasha Bure Shares ‘Biggest Piece of Advice’ Her Mom Candace Cameron Bure Gave Her

Natasha Bure and Candace Cameron Bure/MEGA MEGA

Natasha Bure has acted in Hallmark movies alongside her mom, Candace Cameron Bure, but the 23-year-old hopes to one day land a role that’s more “raw and gritty” than what her Full House star mom does, according to a new interview in TODAY. Pursuing this dream is all part of following the advice her mom once gave her.

“One of the biggest pieces of advice she’s given me, and she gave it to me a while ago, it’s to say yes to things that scare you and to really go after things that are out of your comfort zone,” Natasha told TODAY on July 5. “Because those are the types of experiences that are really going to push you in your life.”

She explained, “It’s not ever really a failure even if it doesn’t work out in the way you envisioned it because you’re still growing to some capacity.” Sage advice for anyone, but especially someone who wants to make it in Hollywood!

Natasha, who is also a singer and a TikTok star, acted in Switched for Christmas and Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder alongside her mom. She also starred with Heather Locklear on Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. While she is thankful for her mom’s influence, she insists she works hard to get roles.

“A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her,” Natasha told TODAY. “Or it’s given to me or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite. I work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true. So I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.”

She also shared that her childhood was “very normal.” “I didn’t really know any different,” she said about her family’s fame, adding that she thought, “Oh, not every family runs and operates this way?” when she was a teenager. “But honestly, my childhood was very normal. My parents really just kept it chill,” Natasha added.

In a letter to Natasha published on E! News for International Women’s Month in March, Bure wrote a special message to her daughter about faith and success.

“Dear Natasha, As a mom who’s faith means everything, my desire for you, as well as my boys, is to love Jesus Christ will all your heart,” the actress, who shares Natasha, Maksim, 20, and Lev, 22, with husband Valeri Bure, who played ten seasons in the National Hockey League, wrote.

“It’s pretty simple but a high calling,” Bure continued. “In putting God first, love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control in character will follow. That means you will be successful no matter what your dreams and goals are, because pursuing them with purity of heart, a desire to honor God and love others in the process will leave a life long legacy and have an eternal impact.”

Bure is taking her mom’s advice and following her own path at the same time.

