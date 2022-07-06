ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Natasha Bure Shares ‘Biggest Piece of Advice’ Her Mom Candace Cameron Bure Gave Her

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zktiL_0gWkEW8r00
Natasha Bure and Candace Cameron Bure/MEGA MEGA

Natasha Bure has acted in Hallmark movies alongside her mom, Candace Cameron Bure, but the 23-year-old hopes to one day land a role that’s more “raw and gritty” than what her Full House star mom does, according to a new interview in TODAY. Pursuing this dream is all part of following the advice her mom once gave her.

“One of the biggest pieces of advice she’s given me, and she gave it to me a while ago, it’s to say yes to things that scare you and to really go after things that are out of your comfort zone,” Natasha told TODAY on July 5. “Because those are the types of experiences that are really going to push you in your life.”

She explained, “It’s not ever really a failure even if it doesn’t work out in the way you envisioned it because you’re still growing to some capacity.” Sage advice for anyone, but especially someone who wants to make it in Hollywood!

Natasha, who is also a singer and a TikTok star, acted in Switched for Christmas and Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder alongside her mom. She also starred with Heather Locklear on Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. While she is thankful for her mom’s influence, she insists she works hard to get roles.

“A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her,” Natasha told TODAY. “Or it’s given to me or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite. I work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true. So I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.”

She also shared that her childhood was “very normal.” “I didn’t really know any different,” she said about her family’s fame, adding that she thought, “Oh, not every family runs and operates this way?” when she was a teenager. “But honestly, my childhood was very normal. My parents really just kept it chill,” Natasha added.

In a letter to Natasha published on E! News for International Women’s Month in March, Bure wrote a special message to her daughter about faith and success.

“Dear Natasha, As a mom who’s faith means everything, my desire for you, as well as my boys, is to love Jesus Christ will all your heart,” the actress, who shares Natasha, Maksim, 20, and Lev, 22, with husband Valeri Bure, who played ten seasons in the National Hockey League, wrote.

“It’s pretty simple but a high calling,” Bure continued. “In putting God first, love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control in character will follow. That means you will be successful no matter what your dreams and goals are, because pursuing them with purity of heart, a desire to honor God and love others in the process will leave a life long legacy and have an eternal impact.”

Bure is taking her mom’s advice and following her own path at the same time.

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

HGTV Star Sabrina Soto Calls Off Engagement to LeAnn Rimes’ Ex-Husband Dean Sheremet: ‘I’ve Never Been More Proud of Myself’

It’s over. Six months after getting engaged, Sabrina Soto confirmed her split from Dean Sheremet. “Some of you have noticed that I haven’t been wearing my ring. I decided to end the engagement and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this. 💪🏼 ❤️,” Soto, 46, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 4.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maksim
Person
Natasha Bure
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Heather Locklear
Person
Valeri Bure
SheKnows

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Secret to Their Long Marriage Is Apparently This Extreme Version of ‘Couples Therapy’

Click here to read the full article. Some couples talk out their feelings, and some like to express themselves in the bedroom, but for A-list couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, they like to do the extreme. As a form of “couples therapy,” they rock-climb. On July 1, Ripa posted a snapshot of her and Consuelos rock climbing in the extreme heat on the side of a mountain. Ripa cheekily posted the impressive photo with the caption: “Couples therapy 🧗‍♀️🧗‍♂️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) In the photo, we see the loving couple easily climb...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Breaks Silence on Retirement Reports

Following the latest rumors that she may be retiring from ABC’s TV show “The View,” Joy Behar addressed the gossip head-on. On Monday (July 4th), the Independent Journal Review reported that “The View” co-host was planning to retire later this year. The media outlet sourced Variety’s 2020 article, which states that Behar’s contract with the show ends sometime in summer 2022. Behar did discuss her plans for retiring from “The View” in her book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View.’”
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Michelle Stafford Says Goodbye to a Dear Y&R Friend

Casts and crew often become like family, but that is especially true in daytime television where they will work together every day for years and years. So it was particularly difficult for Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) to say goodbye to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS makeup artist Patti Denney, who is retiring after more than four decades at the soap.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

News Anchor Engaged to Mystery Man

Wedding bells are ringing for WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten. The new anchor announced on June 15 that she is engaged, though Baumgarten played coy when it came to the soon-to-be groom's identity, only mysteriously identifying him in her engagement announcement as "Mr. X." Baumgarten shared the exciting relationship...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again

The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Actress and Actor Tie the Knot, Starting 'New Chapter'

Congratulations are in order for Madhu Shalini and Gokul Anand. The two beloved Indian actors tied the knot at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, India on Thursday, June 16. According to local outlets, including the Times of India and Pinkvilla, the newlyweds said "I do" in front of a small audience composed of family and friends.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Tarek El Moussa Recovering From Tears in Both Knees and His Bicep: ‘What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger’

On the mend! Tarek El Moussa opened up about his state of mind after going through a health scare. “Enjoying every moment. As I was laying there on the boat with Tay I swear I forgot all about the tear on both my knees and the tear on my bicep — was just all smiles, enjoying a perfect day,” the reality star, 40, captioned a photo on Tuesday, July 5, of him and daughter, Taylor, 11, relaxing on a boat together. In the social media upload, El Moussa has athletic tape placed on both of his knees.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy