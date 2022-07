SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane women have been indicted for COVID-19 relief fraud and are facing up to 20 years in prison. Natasha Opsal, 40, and Yuriy P. Anischenko, 34, were both indicted on May 3, 2022. Opsal, who now resides in Montana, was charged with nine counts of fraud in connection with several COVID-19 relief loans. Anischenko, now living in Kent, Washington, was charged with three counts of fraud in connection with two EIDL loans.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO