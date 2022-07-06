Rain still in forecast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -After what seemed like days of soaking rain we are finally getting some dry time in our weather. Not much rain is expected through the evening but low pressure will once again provide a better chance of rain overnight into the day on Friday. Some of the showers and a few thunderstorms could contain some heavy downpours. Once we get past the rain on Friday the weekend will be dry and a bit cooler with less humidity.

