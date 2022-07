(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ two Democratic Senators are calling for a new federal ban on assault weapons following Monday’s mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say Congress needs to do more on guns, especially with assault weapons that use high capacity magazines. Governor Pritzker says our founding fathers did not mean for the Constitutional right to own and bear guns such as those described as assault weapons that use high capacity magazines.

1 DAY AGO