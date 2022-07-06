Woman in crosswalk killed in Rancho Cordova hit-and-run; police look for witnesses

Investigators on Wednesday looked for anyone who witnessed a vehicle drive away after fatally hitting a woman walking early Monday in a Rancho Cordova crosswalk along Sunrise Boulevard.

The fatal pedestrian collision was reported shortly before 2 a.m. along the southbound lanes of Sunrise at the on-ramp to westbound Highway 50, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office news release. The Sheriff’s Office is contracted to provide police services in Rancho Cordova.

Rancho Cordova police responded and found a vehicle struck the woman crossing the road in the crosswalk, sheriff’s officials said. The woman suffered major injuries and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not remain at the scene, and no arrests had been made Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Rancho Cordova police Traffic Unit and crime scene investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other details about the investigation. There was no suspect description available Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name after her family has been notified.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation or who witnesses the fatal collision to call the Rancho Cordova police Traffic Unit at 916-875-9632.