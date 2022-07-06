ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Woman in crosswalk killed in Rancho Cordova hit-and-run; police look for witnesses

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sj7l_0gWkDUPc00

Investigators on Wednesday looked for anyone who witnessed a vehicle drive away after fatally hitting a woman walking early Monday in a Rancho Cordova crosswalk along Sunrise Boulevard.

The fatal pedestrian collision was reported shortly before 2 a.m. along the southbound lanes of Sunrise at the on-ramp to westbound Highway 50, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office news release. The Sheriff’s Office is contracted to provide police services in Rancho Cordova.

Rancho Cordova police responded and found a vehicle struck the woman crossing the road in the crosswalk, sheriff’s officials said. The woman suffered major injuries and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not remain at the scene, and no arrests had been made Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Rancho Cordova police Traffic Unit and crime scene investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other details about the investigation. There was no suspect description available Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name after her family has been notified.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation or who witnesses the fatal collision to call the Rancho Cordova police Traffic Unit at 916-875-9632.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento firefighters rescue driver from crashed car

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department used the “jaws of life” to rescue a trapped driver after a crash on Highway 50. Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on westbound Highway 50, west of Jefferson Boulevard, before 12 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three people.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Search for Missing Winters Teen After Accident

Accident in Winters Occurs When Pickup Crashes Into Putah Creek. An accident near Vacaville on July 3 occurred when a pickup carrying two teenagers returning from a quinceañera celebration the night before exited the roadway and ended up in Putah Creek in Winters. Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the call about the crash just after midnight near Canal Lane close to Lake Solano County Park.
WINTERS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Rancho Cordova; Suspect Still Sought

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for the driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova earlier this week. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the Sunrise Boulevard westbound on-ramp to Highway 50 after a person was struck by a vehicle. At the scene, officers found a woman in the crosswalk who had major injuries. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no information about the possible driver who struck the woman has been released. The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released by authorities.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rancho Cordova, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Man killed, woman hospitalized after crash into tree in Nevada County

A man died and a woman was hospitalized with major injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a tree Thursday morning in Nevada County. (Video above: Top headlines July 7) The crash happened around 4:46 a.m. on Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road in the North San Juan area, the California Highway Patrol said.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man wanted for alleged assault on officers in El Dorado County

Originally published as a Placerville CHP Facebook post:. “On June 24, 2022, California Highway Patrol officers assigned to the Placerville Area stopped Anthony Vincent Conti, Jr. Conti resisted arrest and physically assaulted two officers. Conti ran from the scene. Two officers received were injured and hospitalized as a result of the assault.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Concord News Journal

Martinez resident taken into custody after investigators found her responsible for setting a fire near a gas station

Martinez, California – Police have taken into custody a suspect after an investigation showed that arson was the cause of a grass fire that broke out in Martinez on Tuesday and got alarmingly close to petroleum tankers and a gas station. Fortunately, a larger incident was avoided since firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
MARTINEZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalk#Police Services#The Sheriff S Office#Traffic Unit
goldcountrymedia.com

One killed in July 4th Folsom Blvd. crash

Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal vehicle accident that occurred on Folsom Boulevard on the July 4th holiday that resulted in the death of one adult female. At approximately 8:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the area of Folsom Boulevard where it intersects with US50 for a was reported as a serious vehicle collision.
FOLSOM, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Carmichael man in his home

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced it was investigating the shooting death of a man found in his Carmichael home early Monday. About 4:15 a.m., a man called the Sheriff’s Office to report he had gone to his friend’s home and found him dead. Deputies arrived at the home in the 2500 block of El Vita Way, just north of El Camino Avenue, and found the man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s news release.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Fox40

Modesto woman killed in July 4 crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

UC Davis police officer dies of heart attack while on duty

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the University of California Davis Police Department lost Officer Walter Broussard to complications from a heart attack that happened while on duty. According to a Facebook post from the UC Davis Police Department, Broussard served as a UCDPD officer for over 24 years,...
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Electra Fire: 2 arrested after found in evacuation zones, officials say

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested for being in evacuation zones for the Electra Fire burning in Amador County, officials said. The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the first arrest happened Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers told deputies around 11:50 a.m. that a vehicle moved past a roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in the city of Jackson. Deputies approached the driver, 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth, and arrested him after determining he "had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuation zone."
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation

Anthony Pintarelli, 25, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by Judge Gini on July 7. While on probation on Dec. 3, 2020, Pintarelli assaulted an elderly man and took the victim’s personal items when he attempted to call 9-1-1 to report Pintarelli’s reckless driving, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

15K+
Followers
752
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy