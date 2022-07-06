Agavales Launches New Line of Tequila Creams

We may go to sporting events to watch someone walk away victorious — sorry, in pro sports there are no participation trophies — but we can all be winners when it comes to partaking in the food and drink. Those good eats and beverages are an important part of the experience. In fact, "signature drinks" have become synonymous with several big races and tournaments in the United States and the United Kingdom. According to Smart Meetings, the Kentucky Derby wouldn't be the same without all the ladies wearing big hats and sipping on Mint Juleps. When you go to the U.S. Tennis Open, the Grey Goose Honey Deuce will have you feeling the love, and Wimbledon will have you raising your Pimm's as you try to catch a glimpse of the Royals, or perhaps, nosh on the classic strawberries and cream everyone is eating, per Essentially Sports.

