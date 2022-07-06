Rosario Laubmeier

Vernetta L. Turner, 83, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at the VanBuren Cemetery, Potosi. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. The family is asking people to wear the color blue, Vernetta’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vernetta Turner Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

POTOSI, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO