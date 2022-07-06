ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Four Cyclones named Preseason All-Big 12

By Jared Stansbury
cyclonefanatic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State senior wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson pulls in a touchdown reception in the third quarter against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The following is a press release from Iowa State Athletic Communications. AMES, Iowa – Iowa State had four players...

cyclonefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Momcilovic to announce college decision next week

Iowa State priority target Milan Momcilovic is reportedly coming close to making his college decision. The 6-foot-8 four-star prospect from Wisconsin told College Basketball News‘ Chris Monter on Thursday he’ll be announcing his commitment next week prior to the marquee AAU event Peach Jam. The Pewaukee, Wis. native is considering Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA and Virginia.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Ashley Joens named Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women’s basketball’s Ashley Joens has been named Iowa State Athletics’ 2021-22 Celia Barquin Arozamena Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. Joens concluded her fourth season as a Cyclone averaging 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She also connected on a career-best 91 triples, while shooting a career-best 37.6 percent from beyond-the-arc. Joens’ standout season helped lead the Cyclones to a 28-7 overall record, breaking the program record for wins in a season. Iowa State’s 13 Big 12 conference wins also set a new record. The Cyclones capped their season with a trip to the Sweet 16, the program’s first since 2010.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

CFTV: Kalscheur on his decision to return for a second year in Ames

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur gives his thoughts on why he’s coming back to Ames for another year, how the team is doing through the first few weeks of summer practice and more in this CFTV. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda,...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Cyclones earn 18th commitment to ’23 class in Tampa DB

Iowa State has earned its latest commitment for the 2023 recruiting class in Florida defensive back Norris Davis Jr. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety announced his decision on social media Wednesday. Davis Jr. picked Iowa State over offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kansas State, Penn State, USF, Boston College,...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

CFTV: Lipsey on his first weeks of college practice

Iowa State freshman guard Tamin Lipsey talks about his first few weeks of practice with the Cyclones, where he’s still adjusting to the college game, how he can continue to improve and more in this CFTV. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda,...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State women's basketball adds Hatfield to staff

(Ames) -- Iowa State women’s basketball has announced the addition of Emily Hatfield to the coaching staff. Hatfield will take on the role of coordinator of video and recruiting operations after three seasons at Tennessee Tech as the director basketball operations. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics...
AMES, IA
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

2 Winning Lottery Tickets About To Expire

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two winning Powerball tickets that will expire soon. Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the tickets are worth 50-thousand dollars each and they were bought at convenience stores in Council Bluffs and Stuart. The Council Bluffs ticket was bought for the July 21st drawing and the Stuart ticket was bought for the October 24th drawing – both last year. Neubauer says it is unusual to have two prizes of this size go unclaimed.
CLIVE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Authorities Continue Search For Man In Raccoon River

(Van Meter, IA) Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a man in the Raccoon River. Rescue crews were called to the location in Van Meter Sunday at about 4:30 p-m. Witnesses said the man in his mid-30s went under and didn’t resurface. His name hasn’t been released. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says conditions on the river are dangerous.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Cerro Gordo Co.

VENTURA, Iowa - A northern Iowa motorcyclist was airlifted following a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at 170th St. and Cardinal Ave. A 2006 Harley-Davidson driven by Robert Summers, 31, of Belmond, was traveling westbound when the motorcycle...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA

