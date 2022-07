GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Starting July 5 through July 9, the City of Green Bay will host a household trash overflow collection. Green Bay residents may place up to four 32-gallon plastic bags of "overflow" household trash next to their city-issued trash cart for free curbside collection. The "overflow" trash bags must be placed next to the trash cart at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on the day of collection.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO