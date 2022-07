I miss my vegetable garden in Naperville. Yet, I’m not trying to have a vegetable garden in Texas because the ground around here is clay not dirt. (And maybe, if I were being truthful, I would admit that I’m not interested in doing all that weeding anymore.) It was fun to plant a garden at my home on Eagle Street. My husband, Terry, and I enjoyed having a variety of vegetables and sometimes we would experiment with growing pumpkins or watermelons. But the best things to grow were tomatoes.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO