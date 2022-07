SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Elizabeth Ann (Richardson) Stehr, age 90, of Spring Green, Wisconsin passed away July 3, 2022 at Greenway Manor. Elizabeth was born June 15, 1932 to Eddie C. and Helen D. (Sherwood) Richardson in Spring Green. Known to family and friends as “Libo”, she attended grade school and high school in Spring Green, graduating in 1950. Elizabeth married Russell H. Stehr in Spring Green on May 26, 1962. He preceded her in death in 2006. Elizabeth worked at Farmer State Bank of Spring Green and Associated Bank of Oshkosh, but the work she most enjoyed recounting over the years was driving ambulance in Spring Green.

SPRING GREEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO