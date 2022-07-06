ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

By Connor Dossi-White
 1 day ago

Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling has agreed to personal terms with the Blues as the English star takes one step closer to joining Chelsea.

According to John Cross, the Blues managed to fight off countless Europen giants to win over the 27-year-old, and his final decision. Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and, former club Liverpool were reported to have taken an interest in the English forward.

Chelsea is aiming to finalize a fee of £45 million plus add-ons to bring Sterling to Stamford Bridge by the end of the week, with the aim of the English international to join the Blues camp before their American pre-season tour.

Sterling looked to leave Manchester City after spending seven years with the Premier League champions in the look of regular game time. Thomas Tuchel got in touch with Sterling to talk about his future which reportedly swayed his decision to push a move to the west London club.

With the deal almost complete, Sterling is set to be one of the highest-paid players at Chelsea with a salary of around £300,000 a week. N'golo Kante is Chelsea's current highest-paid player earning £290,000 a week.

The Europen rivals had other plans with Sterling now being off the cards. Bayern Munich signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool to bolster the German's attack, and Barcelona looks to tempt Chelsea target Raphinha to Camp Nou.

If Sterling was to sign this week he would be the first signing of six promised transfers by Tuchel. With Chelsea also looking to sign two centre-backs to cover the departed defense.

Chelsea Learn New Dates/Kick-Off Times and Channels For Their First Eight Premier League Games

The Premier League have confirmed Chelsea will have seven of their eight August/September games to be broadcasted live on BT Sports and Sky Sports. The Blues will start their campaign on Saturday 6th of August when they find themselves away to Everton at Goodison Park. The game is set to take place on Sky Sports with a late kickoff at 5:30 pm (UK).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool interested in double swoop for Juventus pair suggests reports in Italy

Liverpool appear to have finished all incoming transfer operations this summer but that doesn’t seem to be the belief in Italy. As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Paisley Gates): ‘GdS claim that the French midfielder [Adrien Rabiot] is valued at around 20 million euros and the Reds can splash the cash to hire his services. A few days back, we covered a report (via Libero) claiming that Liverpool have offered Naby Keita in a swap deal to lure the Les Bleus star.
