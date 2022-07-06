ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Out with the old board games, in with the new hotness

By Charlie Hall
Polygon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are an upstanding member of modern gaming society. How do I know this? Well, I heard through the grapevine that you doted on your grandmother recently, celebrating her foray into smartphone gaming. It was very kind of you. Also, I was lurking just around the corner when you chatted up...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Polygon

We get crafty in Clay-O-Rama, a messy, hands-on tabletop RPG

Welcome to Camp Overboard, a special three-part series of Overboard episodes focused on spooky campfires, crafty creations, and even some outdoor fun. It’s raining here at Camp Overboard today, and you know what that means: canoeing is canceled, and it’s time for arts and crafts! We’re playing Clay-O-Rama, a Dungeons & Dragons supplement from 1987.
HOBBIES
Polygon

How roasting marshmallows became the ‘emotional core’ of Outer Wilds

Each time you start a new playthrough in Mobius Digital’s time-loop game Outer Wilds, your character blinks their blurry eyes open to see a night sky and you hear the light crackling of a fire. In the game, you explore a solar system 22 minutes at a time. At the end of each run, the solar system explodes and the game kicks you back to your home planet. And when you restart, the game settles you back into its world with the comforting scene of a four-eyed alien donning hipster garb and roasting a marshmallow over a fire.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to beat the final boss and unlock the Great Gospel in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors finally has an ending — or at least a final boss. Added in patch 0.8, the game now features a special edition of Cappella Magna (Stage 5) for first-time completions. Beating this version will unlock the more casual (and familiar if you played the stage prior to July 7, 2022) version of Cappella Magna, a new Arcana, and the Great Gospel relic.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

What would the ideal summer camp video game be like?

For all of its impact on movies, TV, and books, the American sleep-away camp has made an exceedingly miniscule dent on the digital worlds of video games. The original Psychonauts placed its government training facility at Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp, and 2017’s Friday the 13th the Game brought us back to the iconic Camp Crystal Lake. Supermassive Games is also fresh off its newest release, The Quarry, which pits nine camp counselors in a fight for their lives against supernatural forces. But these games are anomalies in the grand scheme of things. Movies like Meatballs, Heavyweights, Addams Family Values, and Wet Hot American Summer established summer camp films as a pop culture force, and TV shows like Camp Lazlo and American Horror Story: 1984 followed suit. Video games have yet to treat summer camps like the mainstream genre that they are.
TV SHOWS
Person
Alan Thicke
Polygon

Pokémon Perler bead creations are my go-to crafts

Pixel art has long been the style of choice for Pokémon fans, as the chunky, low-resolution look evokes nostalgia of the early days of the series on Game Boy. And while the style is its own art form that some take years to hone, it also makes it easy for everyday fans to make their own related creations using Perler beads.
DESIGN
Polygon

The biggest feature additions in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is an expansion for last year’s Monster Hunter Rise, and adds a host of new content to keep players busy. Beyond what you might expect — like a new story campaign — Sunbreak offers a bunch of new monsters to the original game’s roster, new arenas to fight in, new gameplay mechanics, a new kind of quest, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Fortnite guide: How to find the secret door in Shuffled Shrines

Part of the Fortnite battle pass requires you to “find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines” to unlock Indiana Jones cosmetics. The door in Shuffled Shrines has a different puzzle code every game, but our Fortnite guide will walk you through how to solve the puzzle and complete the door code quest.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Wild Rift’s next patch adds more League of Legends champions and magical girls

League of Legends’ mobile adaptation Wild Rift is still smaller than the mainline product, but it steadily continues to grow with updates from Riot. The next major addition, patch 3.3, is called Shining Bright, and it’s set to bring a whole host of new content to the game. Riot released a developer overview of the new champions, skins, and game modes that will arrive with the update.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best Backrooms games: no-clipping has never been more fun – or terrifying

The best Backrooms games are what happens when you set Franz Kafka loose into a modern American office park and ask him to report back on the culture of corporate drudgery. For the uninitiated, the Backrooms is a viral sensation of online storytelling, videos, and PC games based on the concept of accidentally no-clipping through the walls of our reality and into an infinite, labyrinthian hellscape of deserted, corporate-styled office rooms. Adorned with dated, moldy yellow wallpaper, an incessant buzzing of fluorescent lighting, and uncomfortably damp carpeting, the Backrooms has metastasized its way into the collective consciousness of a growing number of masochistic internet denizens.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Cult Of The Lamb’ preview: creepy but cute, bloody but wholesome mayhem

Counting my followers, decreeing doctrines, and slaying heretics: I, an adorable lamb with an unquenched bloodthirstiness, ruled with an iron fist during the five hours I spent with Cult Of The Lamb. Massive Monster‘s and Devolver Digital‘s upcoming game combines the roguelike genre with cult management, leading to a combination that’s sadistically charming and creepily cute.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bowser is getting his own massive $269.99 Lego set

Bowser, Mario’s longtime frenemy and the Mushroom Kingdom's handsomest antagonist, is getting a massive Lego set later this year. Lego will release “The Mighty Bowser” set on Oct. 1, and it’ll run builders $269.99. But like most expensive Lego sets, this Bowser build comes with 2,807 pieces, so it’s going to take a while to put together.
LIFESTYLE
GAMINGbible

Pokémon Fan Left Binder Full Of Ultra Rare Cards From Late Grandma

In the past couple of years, we’ve seen a massive resurgence in the popularity of Pokémon cards. Combining the levels of hype that you’d get from a 90s school playground with the financial power of now grown adults with jobs made for an explosive mix, and one that led to the demand for these sparkly pieces of cardboard skyrocketing.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Parents Are Being Warned Over "Sinister" Character From Video Game

We’ve seen it all before with the likes of Five Nights at Freddy’s and Bendy and the Ink Machine - certain horror games just seem to have a charm which lures in a younger audience, and 2021’s puzzle horror game, Poppy Playtime, is no different. Given that it’s set in an abandoned toy factory probably doesn’t help matters - some kids are obsessed with the title and its characters, and most notably, Huggy Wuggy.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The new Dragon Ball Super movie is a nostalgic tribute to the best anime dad ever

Originally set to be released in Japan in April, the second Dragon Ball Super movie, subtitled Super Hero, was delayed until June 11 after Toei Animation became the target of a ransomware attack. But if there’s a silver lining in what must have been a nightmare situation for the production company, it’s the fact that the new release date put the movie right round the corner from Father’s Day. That made Super Hero feel just a little more special, seeing as the film celebrates one of the most popular father figures not just in the Dragon Ball-verse, but in all of anime: the alien-slug warrior Piccolo.
MOVIES
ZDNet

Complete this jigsaw puzzle for a shot at winning $1,000,000

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you love doing jigsaw puzzles, then you know the feeling of satisfaction when you finally complete one. But it's even more exciting to finish a puzzle knowing that you are guaranteed to win a cash prize, possibly as much as a million dollars. And that's precisely what you might win with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

