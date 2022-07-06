ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

17 ways to get your summer camp fix through video games

By Cass Marshall
Polygon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome games have a certain feel to them. For instance, when winter approaches and I’m settling in to hibernate over the holidays, I like to grab a meaty open-world RPG. And for the summer, I veer towards games that offer camp-like experiences. When my parents shipped me off...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Fan transforms Sonic Frontiers into a 2D game

Sonic Frontiers has gotten a 2D makeover in this brilliant fan-made creation. Last month's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase gave us our latest look at Sonic Frontiers, which will bring the series' traditional platforming to an open-world setting for the very first time. While the levels showcased certainly look like classic Sonic environments, it remains to be seen whether "open-zone freedom" will be as popular as the linear levels of previous titles.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak’ – is there crossplay?

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak just added a bunch of new content for players to work through including new monsters, quests, and more. There’s a new hub area to explore too, with characters that will award you with new items in exchange for completing tasks. Master Rank is available, so hunters will face even tougher challenges when heading out on hunts.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

What would the ideal summer camp video game be like?

For all of its impact on movies, TV, and books, the American sleep-away camp has made an exceedingly miniscule dent on the digital worlds of video games. The original Psychonauts placed its government training facility at Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp, and 2017’s Friday the 13th the Game brought us back to the iconic Camp Crystal Lake. Supermassive Games is also fresh off its newest release, The Quarry, which pits nine camp counselors in a fight for their lives against supernatural forces. But these games are anomalies in the grand scheme of things. Movies like Meatballs, Heavyweights, Addams Family Values, and Wet Hot American Summer established summer camp films as a pop culture force, and TV shows like Camp Lazlo and American Horror Story: 1984 followed suit. Video games have yet to treat summer camps like the mainstream genre that they are.
TV SHOWS
Polygon

Pokémon Perler bead creations are my go-to crafts

Pixel art has long been the style of choice for Pokémon fans, as the chunky, low-resolution look evokes nostalgia of the early days of the series on Game Boy. And while the style is its own art form that some take years to hone, it also makes it easy for everyday fans to make their own related creations using Perler beads.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackbox Games#Party Games#Summer Camp#Supermassive Games#Photography#Video Game#Arts#Nintendo Switch#The Jackbox Party Packs#Jackbox Party Pack 3
GeekyGadgets

NieR Automata The End of YoRHa Edition launches October 6th

Nintendo has this week announced the highly anticipated arrival of the NieR Automata The End of YoRHa Edition on Nintendo Switch will take place in a few months time on October 6, 2022. The game is now available to preorder and offers a chance to own the award-winning post-apocalyptic action RPG that has achieved deep-rooted popularity around the world. If you have not already played it, I highly recommend adding it to your library.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How roasting marshmallows became the ‘emotional core’ of Outer Wilds

Each time you start a new playthrough in Mobius Digital’s time-loop game Outer Wilds, your character blinks their blurry eyes open to see a night sky and you hear the light crackling of a fire. In the game, you explore a solar system 22 minutes at a time. At the end of each run, the solar system explodes and the game kicks you back to your home planet. And when you restart, the game settles you back into its world with the comforting scene of a four-eyed alien donning hipster garb and roasting a marshmallow over a fire.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
Polygon

With Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Monolith Soft finally seems unconstrained

Monolith Soft is a master of settling. Every Xeno title going back to the PS1’s Xenogears has felt, in its own way, like the summation of idiosyncratic compromises between vision and technology. The scope of series creator Tetsuya Takahashi’s vision has never really fit on one disc or one console. And that’s made the studio great at getting the gist of it all across in just 80 hours.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Out with the old board games, in with the new hotness

You are an upstanding member of modern gaming society. How do I know this? Well, I heard through the grapevine that you doted on your grandmother recently, celebrating her foray into smartphone gaming. It was very kind of you. Also, I was lurking just around the corner when you chatted up the neighborhood kids about their village in Minecraft. Later, I checked the security footage and yeah, that was you who turned off motion smoothing at the corner pub, wasn’t it? I appreciate you. But tell me: When are you going to take care of yourself?
HOBBIES
IGN

Ruined Portal

Minecraft's Ruined Portals are a unique generated structures, and can appear in literally any Biome in either the Overworld or the Nether. They are incomplete Nether Portals that can have either large or small sizes, and under various states of decay. The major factor regarding Ruined Portals is that some...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Skull and Bones pirate game gameplay revealed launches November 8, 2022

Ubisoft has this week released more details about its new upcoming Skull and Bones pirate game which Ubisoft has confirmed will be officially launching on November 8, 2022. Check out the gameplay teaser below during which Senior Game Director Ryan Barnard explains more about what you can expect from the combat, progression and game mechanics of the new pirate game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The Final Preview

If you’re planning on spending over 100 hours on the next chapter of Monolith Soft’s epic JRPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, then you might understandably have your fingers crossed that the combat system sitting at the core of that adventure can go the distance. Having spent the past couple of weeks submerged in that incredibly complex battle system, I can confidently say that so far it has not disappointed. Reusing all the best parts of combat from previous games, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 adds layer upon layer of customizability, class options, and crazy transformation mechanics that turns two characters into a purple demon creature that rides a wicked surfboard. Although the stories, characters, and wonderfully bizarre worlds have always been the main attraction in Xenoblade, these awesome combat overhauls are a welcome change in a journey that demands so much time.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Fortnite guide: How to find the secret door in Shuffled Shrines

Part of the Fortnite battle pass requires you to “find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines” to unlock Indiana Jones cosmetics. The door in Shuffled Shrines has a different puzzle code every game, but our Fortnite guide will walk you through how to solve the puzzle and complete the door code quest.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Splatoon 3 is getting its own stylish new Nintendo Switch in August

Nintendo will release a Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch on Aug. 26, ahead of the game’s official Sept. 9 release date, the company announced Wednesday. The OLED model — complete with a bright yellow inky splotch — will cost $359.99, $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED model. Splatoon 3 is not included with the system.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy