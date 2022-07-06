17 ways to get your summer camp fix through video games

If you’re planning on spending over 100 hours on the next chapter of Monolith Soft’s epic JRPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, then you might understandably have your fingers crossed that the combat system sitting at the core of that adventure can go the distance. Having spent the past couple of weeks submerged in that incredibly complex battle system, I can confidently say that so far it has not disappointed. Reusing all the best parts of combat from previous games, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 adds layer upon layer of customizability, class options, and crazy transformation mechanics that turns two characters into a purple demon creature that rides a wicked surfboard. Although the stories, characters, and wonderfully bizarre worlds have always been the main attraction in Xenoblade, these awesome combat overhauls are a welcome change in a journey that demands so much time.

