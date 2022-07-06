ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How roasting marshmallows became the ‘emotional core’ of Outer Wilds

By Ana Diaz
Polygon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach time you start a new playthrough in Mobius Digital’s time-loop game Outer Wilds, your character blinks their blurry eyes open to see a night sky and you hear the light crackling of a fire. In the game, you explore a solar system 22 minutes at a time. At the end...

www.polygon.com

Polygon

How to beat the final boss and unlock the Great Gospel in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors finally has an ending — or at least a final boss. Added in patch 0.8, the game now features a special edition of Cappella Magna (Stage 5) for first-time completions. Beating this version will unlock the more casual (and familiar if you played the stage prior to July 7, 2022) version of Cappella Magna, a new Arcana, and the Great Gospel relic.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

17 ways to get your summer camp fix through video games

Some games have a certain feel to them. For instance, when winter approaches and I’m settling in to hibernate over the holidays, I like to grab a meaty open-world RPG. And for the summer, I veer towards games that offer camp-like experiences. When my parents shipped me off for...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How Tiny Tina got ready for her most unexpected close-up in Wonderlands

Tiny Tina, the impish Borderlands NPC now better known as an unhinged Dungeon Master, is Ashly Burch’s first video game character. The actor behind Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy and co-lead of Apple TV’s Mythic Quest makes it clear her career effectively begins with the out-of-control Dungeon Master now pulling the rug from beneath Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The biggest feature additions in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is an expansion for last year’s Monster Hunter Rise, and adds a host of new content to keep players busy. Beyond what you might expect — like a new story campaign — Sunbreak offers a bunch of new monsters to the original game’s roster, new arenas to fight in, new gameplay mechanics, a new kind of quest, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring devs sent their most infamous player a commemorative sword

Elden Ring’s Let Me Solo Her saga has reached its natural conclusion: Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have sent the real player a real sword. On Wednesday, Klein Tsuboi — the person behind the infamous Let Me Solo Her account in Elden Ring — posted an image on Twitter of a gift he received from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. The box included some Elden Ring themed items, a special message from the publisher and developers, a wooden portrait of Malenia, and, most importantly, a sword.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

What would the ideal summer camp video game be like?

For all of its impact on movies, TV, and books, the American sleep-away camp has made an exceedingly miniscule dent on the digital worlds of video games. The original Psychonauts placed its government training facility at Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp, and 2017’s Friday the 13th the Game brought us back to the iconic Camp Crystal Lake. Supermassive Games is also fresh off its newest release, The Quarry, which pits nine camp counselors in a fight for their lives against supernatural forces. But these games are anomalies in the grand scheme of things. Movies like Meatballs, Heavyweights, Addams Family Values, and Wet Hot American Summer established summer camp films as a pop culture force, and TV shows like Camp Lazlo and American Horror Story: 1984 followed suit. Video games have yet to treat summer camps like the mainstream genre that they are.
TV SHOWS
Polygon

Out with the old board games, in with the new hotness

You are an upstanding member of modern gaming society. How do I know this? Well, I heard through the grapevine that you doted on your grandmother recently, celebrating her foray into smartphone gaming. It was very kind of you. Also, I was lurking just around the corner when you chatted up the neighborhood kids about their village in Minecraft. Later, I checked the security footage and yeah, that was you who turned off motion smoothing at the corner pub, wasn’t it? I appreciate you. But tell me: When are you going to take care of yourself?
HOBBIES
Polygon

Fortnite guide: How to find the secret door in Shuffled Shrines

Part of the Fortnite battle pass requires you to “find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines” to unlock Indiana Jones cosmetics. The door in Shuffled Shrines has a different puzzle code every game, but our Fortnite guide will walk you through how to solve the puzzle and complete the door code quest.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

17 of the best summer-themed movies

What is a summer movie, anyway? Often, the term is used to refer to movies that come out in the summer (and there are plenty to get excited for this year). Studios will often save their biggest and boldest movies for that time of year, where you can cool down in a theater during warm days.
MOVIES
Polygon

Who is Kamran, the MCU’s newest superpowered kid?

Five episodes into its six-episode season, Ms. Marvel viewers are well familiar with Kamran, son of the ruthless Najma, a visitor from another dimension stranded in our own. And with this week’s episode, the Disney Plus series has moved the troubled kid one step closer to his comic book origin.
TV SERIES
Polygon

We get crafty in Clay-O-Rama, a messy, hands-on tabletop RPG

Welcome to Camp Overboard, a special three-part series of Overboard episodes focused on spooky campfires, crafty creations, and even some outdoor fun. It’s raining here at Camp Overboard today, and you know what that means: canoeing is canceled, and it’s time for arts and crafts! We’re playing Clay-O-Rama, a Dungeons & Dragons supplement from 1987.
HOBBIES
Polygon

Indie devs raising money for abortion rights in huge new game bundle

Game developers and artists from across the industry are rallying to raise money for an abortion rights fund after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, a decision that made abortion immediately illegal in many states and threatened autonomy in many others. More than 600 developers have...
ADVOCACY
Polygon

Splatoon 3 is getting its own stylish new Nintendo Switch in August

Nintendo will release a Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch on Aug. 26, ahead of the game’s official Sept. 9 release date, the company announced Wednesday. The OLED model — complete with a bright yellow inky splotch — will cost $359.99, $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED model. Splatoon 3 is not included with the system.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Behold the gameplay for Lord of the Rings: Gollum, precious

In the Lord of the Rings novels, Gollum was once a Hobbit named Sméagol who longed to be reunited with his favorite magic ring. This took him years and years, until he withered away and became another creature entirely, Gollum. We haven’t had to wait quite that long for...
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Stone balancing: Using a challenge against physics to defy depression

Sitting on a Jurassic coast beach with his two children about seven years ago, Kev Potts was inspired to try something puzzling he had seen on his local TV news. The seemingly-impossible art of making gravity-defying stone sculptures, held together by nothing. The 48-year-old from Poole, Dorset, gave it a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Polygon

Skull and Bones launch date confirmed for 2022

Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s ambitious — and oft-delayed — open-world pirate adventure, will launch on Nov. 8 for Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (exclusively to the Epic Games Store), and Xbox Series X, Ubisoft confirmed on Thursday. Ubisoft Singapore, the studio behind the five-year-old project, followed the announcement with a livestream introduction to Skull and Bones’ world and gameplay (above).
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Paper Girls’ first full trailer is a time-hopping trip

Hot on the heels of last week’s teaser, Amazon Studios released another full trailer of its upcoming sci-fi drama series Paper Girls. Adapted from Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s 2015 graphic novel series, the eight-episode television series follows the story of four paper girls, Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ, who find themselves caught in the crossfire between two warring factions of time-travelers on Halloween morning in 1988. Inadvertently transported to 2019, the girls must seek help from their older selves in order to find a way back home and escape the clutches of their would-be captors.
TV SERIES
Polygon

New Terminator survival game tasks you with surviving Judgment Day

Publisher Nacon and its Milan-based development studio are making a new Terminator video game — the sci-fi franchise’s first open-world survival game, the publisher says. On Thursday, Nacon Studio Milan revealed a brief teaser for the project, showing a T-800 model Terminator endoskeleton on the hunt for human prey.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Axios Finish Line: Ordinary people do extraordinary things

BANDERA, Malawi — Nancy Economou is a kind, affable, middle-aged, single mother of five boys from the Chicago suburbs. She's also likely delivered more free solar light to more poor women in more poor nations than any person in America. Why it matters: Her life is a leadership lesson...
CHINA
Mental_Floss

Why Does Having ‘Egg on Your Face’ Mean You’re Embarrassed?

A middle-schooler who accidentally called their teacher “Mom” could be described as having “egg on their face.” In other words, they just made a fool of themselves and now they’re looking duly embarrassed. It’s not clear exactly why the phrase egg on your face came to mean humiliated. But it probably has to do with the notion that any situation in which one ends up with an eggy face is pretty humiliating.
CALIFORNIA STATE

