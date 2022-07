When it comes to animated movies, Disney is THE household name as they’ve provided multiple generations of audiences with charming and heartwarming animated adventures and characters. From the growing lineage of Disney princesses to the stunning and iconic worlds they’ve created, Disney’s animated flicks have become a cultural tent pole. They’ve played a major role in not only influencing the animation industry but also viewers by presenting themes and characters that can inspire everyone. Still, not every one of their films get the recognition it deserves.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO