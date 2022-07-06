ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, MD

St. Mary's Legion upends Hughesville

By TED BLACK
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 1 day ago
With the Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament set to begin on Monday, the defending league champion St. Mary’s Legion Post 255 squad appears to be peaking at the right time courtesy of a tournament victory in Cumberland and last week’s 12-4 victory over host Hughesville Post 238 at Thomas Stone High School.

St. Mary’s (8-7 overall) powered to the district, state and region titles last summer thanks to a talented, veteran lineup that included several players who had also played a key role in leading Chopticon High School to the 3A state title just months earlier. But the current Post 255 squad includes just a trio of returning players and its youth and inexperience hindered the club initially this summer.

But St. Mary’s emerged with the Cumberland Tournament title in late June and then rolled past Hughesville last week, getting six runs in the top of the first inning. That was more than enough support for starting pitcher Greg Koebke, who limited Post 238 to two runs, both earned, on six hits in four innings while fanning nine batters.

“He just went out there and attacked the strike zone,” said St. Mary’s Post 255 assistant coach Jason Bean, who was filling in for the vacationing Steve Zumpano. “We got those six runs early and then we could just rely on our pitching and our defense. Our offense kind of fell asleep for two innings, but we came back around later.”

St. Mary’s wasted little time attaining the lead for Koebke and chasing Hughesville starter Caleb Claussen, who could not escaped the first. Leadoff batter Dawson Wetherald (3-for-3) singled then scored on a double by Andrew Peed, who scored on a groundout. T.J. Alvey, Andrew Wathen both singled with one out then Sam Canady and Wetherald, batting for the second time in the frame, had two-out singles.

Post 255 added to its lead by scoring once in the third as Wetherald singled, went to third on a two-base throwing error then scored on a wild pitch. St. Mary’s added three more runs in the fifth when Peed was hit by a pitch for the second time then scored on a triple by Kolby Hayden. Alvey then doubled to plate Hayden and Alvey later scored on a fielding error on a fly ball off the bat of Hunter Lee.

Koebke departed with a commanding lead, although he encountered mild difficulty in all four innings. He escaped consecutive two-out singles in the first, got out of a bases loaded jam in the second then went unscathed in the third despite yielding a pair of singles to start the inning by fanning three straight batters to end it.

But Koebke’s bid for a shutout ended in the fourth. Claussen led off with a single then went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a triple by Kavon Daniels, who then scored on a groundout by Evan McCray. Ryan Brown pitched a scoreless fifth and also doubled and scored that inning. Andrew Wathen (3-for-4) had three singles and walked once for Post 255.

“They came out and got five or six runs in the first inning and we never recovered,” said Hughesville coach Ian Caballero. “That’s a really good team over there. They have pitching and they have good hitters. We made a few errors today that led to some runs. But they [St. Mary’s] have a really good team over there.”

Calvert, Hughesville, La Plata and St. Mary’s will begin the double-elimination Frank Riley District Tournament on Monday with the higher seeds hosting each game. The two winners will face off on Tuesday, as will the two losers, one of which will be eliminated. The potential championship game is Thursday, July 14, with a possible “if” game on Friday, July 15.

La Plata, MD
