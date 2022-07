The 66th annual Litchfield Watercade celebration began on Monday with the Medallion Hunt. It will continue through Sunday – when a new Miss Litchfield will be crowned. Watercade Board member Mike Niedzielski says there are a couple of gift cards hidden this year too so those who have been searching for the medallion might run into those. He’s encouraging people to get signed up for the fishing contest at Parts City Auto Parts as it will get started Saturday morning at 8 o’clock, with registration at 6:45 a.m. at West Ripley Park.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO