Memphis posted its eighth consecutive season of at least six victories last fall. Coach Ryan Silverfield's squad hopes to aim a little higher in 2022, especially with quarterback Seth Henigan returning to pilot an offense that averaged 30.1 points a game last fall. After a standout freshman season, Henigan will be asked to shoulder even more of the offense, especially with standout receiver Calvin Austin III off to the NFL. New coordinator Matt Barnes arrives from Ohio State looking to improve a defense that allowed 29.2 points a game last season. Even though just four starters return, this unit has plenty of talent and experience to see improvement in '22.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO