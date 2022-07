Ever wanted to drink like the Vikings did? In Egg Harbor, you kind of can. Mixed Meadia, a new branch of Hatch Distillery, is offering its first mead. Allan Hyland, the face behind Mixed Meadia, has been a winemaker for 11 years, honing his craft around the Midwest before landing at Mixed Meadia. What he’s found, he said, is that regions that aren’t historically tied to wine – the way Napa and Bordeaux are, for example – have more room to experiment.

