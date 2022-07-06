ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecum Auctions brings their summer collector series back to Central Florida

By WFTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — This week marks the return of Mecum Auctions to Orlando.

Mecum has over 1,500 cars up for auction from July 6-9 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The auctioneer was in Kissimmee in January, where they had $217 million in sales.

If you want to participate in the auction this week, you can do it in person or online. Don’t want to bid? No problem, you can purchase tickets here.

The doors open at 8 a.m., and auctions start at 10 a.m.

Cars that will be auctioned off this week include a 1970 Buick GS Stage 1, a 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 Fastback, a 1961 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite Roadster, and many more classic cars.

