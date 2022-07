EAST ALTON - The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) will highlight the work of its interns and staff during a special July Neighbor Nights event on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Rather than viewing a presentation, guests will make their way through the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station to view exhibits and table presentations at their own pace. "Our interns have been working hard this summer to gain knowledge and hands-on experiences in research, science and ecology," Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said. "This Neighbor Nights event is a wonderful way for them to show off their hard work."

