ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Russia state TV host suggests Moscow could 'reinstall' Trump as US president

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXhhi_0gWk6BWh00
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive at a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland. Chris McGrath/Getty Images
  • A Russian state TV host said Moscow hasn't decided whether to "reinstall" Trump as president in 2024.
  • The US intelligence community concluded Russia interfered in 2016 and 2020 to boost Trump's chances of winning.
  • Trump hasn't announced a 2024 run yet, but has hinted he'll pursue the GOP presidential nomination again.

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva suggested that the Kremlin has the power to propel Donald Trump back into the White House if he runs again in 2024.

During an episode of her talk show this week Skabeyeva, a prominent Kremlin propagandist, said Russia "will have to think whether to reinstall him again as the American president. We haven't decided yet."

—Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 5, 2022

The host's comments, translated Julia Davis, who monitors and analyzes Russian media, underscores the ongoing threat Russia poses to US elections, particularly at a time of high tension between the two nations.

Intelligence agencies in the US concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 and 2020 elections in an effort to boost Trump's chances of winning. The US intelligence community has also emphasized that no American votes were altered as part of these efforts.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that Russia interfered in US elections.

Throughout his presidency, Trump's relationship with Russia was heavily scrutinized as he routinely downplayed the Kremlin's interference in US elections.

An investigation into Russian election interference led by special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign deliberately conspired or coordinated with Moscow to interfere in the 2016 election. But it did conclude that the Trump campaign welcomed Russia's interference.

Mueller's final report said that "the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the [Trump] Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts."

Trump and Russia

Trump has often faced criticism for habitually praising and defending Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In one of the more infamous moments of his presidency, Trump — while meeting with Putin in Helsinki during 2018 — appeared to side with the Russian leader over his US intelligence apparatus on the subject of Russia's election interference.

Trump later walked back on those comments amid bipartisan criticism in Washington, claiming he misspoke.

But even in his post-presidency, Trump has not stopped praising Putin. The former president in February hailed Putin's justifications for attacking Ukraine as "genius" and "savvy." The Ukraine war has exacerbated the contentious dynamic between Moscow and Washington, leading the Biden administration to slap unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

Trump, who continues wield unparalleled influence over the Republican party, hasn't formally announced he'll run in 2024. But he's hinted he intends to seek the GOP presidential nomination once again, even as other Republicans, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, position themselves for potential White House bids of their own.

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies are still pushing false claims about the 2020 election, rejecting the results with conspiratorial, baseless claims about mass voter fraud.

Democrats accuse Trump of instigating a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol in January 2021 in a bid to stop Congress' certification of states' electoral vote counts, and the US House impeached him for a second time as a result, although the US Senate acquitted him.

Comments / 34

Lee Pocock
1d ago

"reinstall"?????? Oh sure russia, is that an admission to interfering in our elections, which anyone with functioning brain already knew!!!

Reply(1)
30
colonel's daughter
1d ago

Yes, Prop him up in a Russian castle and tell him he’s president on the Internet only

Reply(3)
23
Viva Satire!
1d ago

Trump: "SHHHH! You're supposed to keep it quiet this time!!"

Reply(1)
24
Related
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

Russian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867. Russia’s lower house...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

A Popular Uprising Against the Elites Has Gone Global | Opinion

A popular uprising of working-class people against the elites and their values is underway—and it's crossing the globe. There is a growing resistance by the middle and lower classes against what Rob Henderson has coined the "luxury beliefs" of the elites, as everyday folks realize the harm it causes them and their communities.
PROTESTS
The US Sun

Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ threatens to nuke Downing Street and White House as Russia releases satellite images of targets

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called Iron Doll has threatened to nuke Downing Street and the White House as Russia releases satellite images of its targets. In a chilling warning, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of "decision-making centres" in the West which could be blitzed by Russia in a nuclear strike - including the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Julia Davis
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Us Senate#Moscow#Election Fraud#Russian#Gop#Kremlin#The White House#American
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Cindy McCain says late husband John 'wouldn't recognize' today's Republican Party, says 'we've lost our way' and praises Liz Cheney for doing 'what's good for the country' even though it will 'harm her in the end'

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, said her husband wouldn't recognize today's Republican Party. She spoke to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell ahead of Thursday's ceremony at the White House, where Senator McCain will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil honor. Cindy McCain...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

545K+
Followers
35K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy