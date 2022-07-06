ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama NewsCenter — Come one, come all, to Birmingham, Alabama, for The World Games, officials say

By Alabama News Center
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the excitement surrounding the mammoth World Games 2022, beginning July 7 in metro Birmingham, some have been asking: Can I still get there...

Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, family dealing with COVID

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and his family are dealing with COVID-19, he announced on his Facebook page. As so many of you have experienced, in the past week, our family has been dealing with COVID-19. Thankfully, our cases have been mild, and we realize what a blessing that truly is. We have been touched by the kindness shown by so many - Tuscaloosa is an amazing place to call home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Stan the Muffler Man is missing from Birmingham. Here’s why

When families move out of town, of course they take all their members with them. But when your family member is 18-feet tall and stiff as a board, it’s not so easy to load him in the back of the station wagon. In instances like that, your adopted kin might be bundled off to a farm, where he has plenty of room to roam.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#World Games
Tutwiler Hall imploded at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama is imploding Julia Tutwiler Hall, a 13-story dormitory that has housed more than 50,000 women since its opening in 1968. Watch the Fourth of July implosion above. Birmingham-based D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company and Dykon Explosive Demolition Corporation from Bixby, Oklahoma were hired...
Half of this Alabama school’s students live in poverty. Here’s how they beat the odds in math.

Alabama’s students have gained a reputation for not being good at doing math. But don’t tell that to Cordova Elementary Principal Dianne Williams. Williams leads the 400-student rural elementary school tucked into the hills of Walker County about 35 minutes northwest of Birmingham. Her school is one of Alabama’s “high flyers” – schools identified by AL.com that have a lot of students in poverty and not a lot of local tax support, yet have student achievement among the highest in the state.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
People make the most money in these 10 Alabama counties

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties...
ALABAMA STATE
Hot Summer Days With Random Afternoon Storms

THE HEAT IS ON: July in Alabama means heat, humidity, and random storms around during the afternoon and evening hours. That will be the situation through Friday with highs mostly in the mid 90s. The average high for Birmingham on July 6 is 91. Due to the high dew points/humidity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ALDOT plans more diverging diamond intersections

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is so happy with its diverging diamond intersection in Baldwin County that it’s planning more, including one in Mobile. ALDOT spokesman James Gordon said the agency is targeting Virginia Street as part of the proposed new Mobile Bay Bridge project....
MOBILE, AL
8 traffic deaths over July 4th weekend: Alabama State Troopers

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Eight people across Alabama died in car crashes over the July 4 holiday weekend, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). During the holiday period between 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and midnight on July 4, eight traffic fatalities were investigated by troopers. Those crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes, and Tuscaloosa counties.
ALABAMA STATE

