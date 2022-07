COLLINS, Miss – Beginning this week, patients will be responsible for the full payment necessary for Covid-19 testing and treatments. Since the beginning of the pandemic, and in compliance with the federally declared public health emergency, Covington County Hospital, and Covington-owned Clinics have waived out-of-pocket costs associated with Covid-19 testing or treatment. However, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which has funded Covid-19 testing for the last two years for uninsured patients, notified providers nationwide that the agency would no longer fund testing due to “insufficient funds.”

COLLINS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO