Tulsa, OK

Neighbors recall standoff with squatter wielding sword in midtown Tulsa

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
 1 day ago
TULSA, Okla — Neighbors living in a section of the Maple Ridge neighborhood just east of The Gathering Place said Tuesday’s standoff that ended with one woman being taken to the hospital was the result of a multi-year battle with someone who refused to vacate a condemned home in midtown Tulsa.

Tuesday, after a nearly three-hour standoff with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) at East 28th Street and South Cincinnati Avenue, TPD opened fire on a woman who had one time was armed with a sword but then went back into her house and began waving a gun towards officers.

“She’s been threatening to kill all of us for years,” said Daniel Anderson who lives next door. “When she started swinging the sword at me, that’s when my wife called 911.”

And that’s when the standoff began.

“She was so upset this time, that she would bang the sword against the railing of her porch so hard that it bent into a horseshoe shape after a while, then she went inside and got the gun,” Anderson said.

He said the woman has experienced mental health episodes for years while also filing numerous lawsuits against her neighbors in what has become repeated failed attempts at being allowed to stay in the condemned home she was squatting in for at least 9 years.

“She wouldn’t make threats just part of the time, she was shouting and threatening to kill us all the time, every day,” Anderson said.

Though the home on the outside just appeared to be older, it was when the doors and windows were opened and left open in the hours following the shooting that a strong mold smell coming from the house permeated the air and stayed there until the doors were closed again.

Wednesday morning, the City of Tulsa started the process of boarding up the doors and windows to keep the woman out should she recover from her near fatal injuries in a Tulsa metro hospital. FOX23 is told the plan is to tear down the home in the very near future to keep the woman from coming back and causing more problems for neighbors in addition to the conditions inside being uninhabitable.

Neighbors told FOX23 the name of the woman, but we are waiting for official police confirmation on her condition and her identity before we publish it.

Kim McNeal lives two doors down and was told to evacuate by police shortly before the shots rang out.

He moved in in September and said one of the first things he was told by his neighbors was a warning about the violent threats and mental stability of the woman living a just a few feet away.

“We were about to leave, and then it happened,” McNeal said. “We wanted to get out and be safe, and then the shots just happened.”

He said the woman was a known squatter who was refusing to leave the condemned home, but her mood towards the area residents varied from day to day if not hour by hour.

“Just the other day we had a nice conversation about burying powerlines that run behind our houses,” McNeal said. “Then a couple of days later, she says she wants to kill us all, and you saw the rest.”

dntlss
1d ago

Wow and I thought my neighbors were bad, lol, I will never understand this squatting business, if you don't own the property how can you stay in it?

