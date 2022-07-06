Cubs place Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) on injured list

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Romine was called up from Triple-A on Monday and started the past two games, going 1-for-7 with a walk. Andrew Knizner is replacing Romine at catcher and hitting ninth. Yadier Molina (knee) is still on the Cardinals' injured list.
Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Franco will rest against his division competition after Juan Soto was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 238 batted balls this season, Franco has accounted for a 5.5% barrel rate and a...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Herrera is taking a seat after starting the last two games. Mickey Moniak is replacing Herrera in center field and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Moniak for 5.5 FanDuel...
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
The Los Angeles Lakers may have found themselves a new starting center. Thomas Bryant has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, Chris Haynes reported on Tuesday night. Bryant joining the Lakers makrs a return to his original team. Bryant was drafted by the Jazz in 2017 but traded...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones is a "legit candidate" to earn the starting job over Clyde Edwards-Helaire, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in March that the team will give Jones a chance to be a "major part" of the offense, and Taylor believes that could result in Jones winning the RB1 gig over Edwards-Helaire. Jones is not expected to be involved in the third-down conversation, so winning the starting job on early downs could be crucial for him to see consistent snaps. Jerick McKinnon re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason and he is expected to be involved primarily in passing situations.
Detroit Tigers infielder/outfielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Castro is out of the lineup for a second straight game after he started each of the previous four. Victor Reyes is making another start in right field and hitting ninth.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals. The Phillies are giving Bohm a breather after four straight starts. Matt Vierling is replacing Bohm on third base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Vierling...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Edman will take a break after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and a...
Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Judge appeared fine while going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, so this is presumably a maintenance day. Aaron Hicks is replacing Judge in center field and hitting sixth. Gleyber Torres is in the two-hole in place of Judge.
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
Kansas City Chiefs second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore missed "most" of the team's offseason program with a left hamstring injury, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor expects Moore to make up for the absence with "plenty of repetitions in camp," so the injury doesn't appear to be a concern, but the missed reps are notable for a rookie receiver on a team that is replacing Tyreek Hill. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to take over as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver and Travis Kelce should dominate targets, but Moore could emerge as the third option in a Patrick Mahomes' offense. In the event that Moore's injury lingers into the regular season, it would be a boost for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the "best receiver" during the team's offseason program, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor wrote in June that quarterback Patrick Mahomes displayed a “strong connection” with Valdes-Scantling and he is following up a month later. The free-agent signing "offers a combination of speed and size that [quarterback Patrick] Mahomes has never had before," per Taylor. Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster are expected to draw most of Mahomes' targets, but Valdes-Scantling could thrive as a deep threat in an offense looking to replace Tyreek Hill. He will likely be competing for snaps with second-round rookie Skyy Moore and Kansas City incumbent Mecole Hardman.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The lefty-hitting Gorman is grabbing a seat against the Braves' southpaw. Tommy Edman is taking over on second base and moving into the leadoff spot. Edmundo Sosa is entering the lineup to play shortstop and hit sixth.
San Francisco Giants utility-man Darin Ruf is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf will sit on the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was picked as Wednesday's starting right fielder and Joc Pederson was positioned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 153 batted balls this season, Ruf...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario started the last three games in left field in place of Adam Duvall (hand), but he'll likely be in a reserve role moving forward. Duvall is starting in left field and hitting seventh.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Urias will sit at home after Jonathan Arauz was chosen as Baltimore's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 136 batted balls this season, Urias has recorded a 8.8% barrel rate and a...
