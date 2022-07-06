ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

Bacteria warnings back in effect at Maumee Bay State Park beaches

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

Bacteria warnings were issued again Wednesday morning for Maumee Bay State Park’s Lake Erie beach and its inland beach.

Heavy rainstorms often prompt such warnings. This is the fourth advisory of the 2022 season for the park’s Lake Erie beach and the second for its inland beach, the longest of which was eight days at the latter.

The Ohio Department of Health website said this season’s monitoring for Lake Erie beaches will continue through Sept. 5.

IN THIS ARTICLE
