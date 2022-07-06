ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego’s top weekend events for July 7-10: Chula Vista block party, sushi and sake festival and more

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Staff
 1 day ago
The new plant-based Lerm Burger at the Plot restaurant in Oceanside. (Courtesy of Hannah Guthman)

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 10.

Thursday

Classic car show

Ron’s Garage Band, fittingly, is the featured musical act Thursday at the La Mesa Classic Car Show. Visitors can stroll down La Mesa Boulevard on summer Thursdays to check out the pre-1974 cars, trucks and vans. And hey, if you think your ride is sweeter, drive over and park in one of the designated spots between Fourth and Spring streets. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25. Third Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard, La Mesa. Free. www.lamesavillageassociation.org/classic-car-show

The Plot unveils new vegan lunch menu

Oceanside’s plant-based and zero-waste restaurant has introduced a new counter-style weekday lunch service and a new menu to celebrate the new service. The new dishes by chefs Davin Waite and Ryan Orlando include a “Lerm Burger” made with a lion’s mane mushroom patty, Korean barbecue sauce, kale slaw and beans, rice and vegan brioche bun from Hokkaido Bread Co. Other new sandwiches include a beet Reuben, meatless loaf, hot chicken and seasonal wrap. There are also sweet potato fries with “cheesy” truffle sauce and three new entrée salads. New lunch hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. 1733 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside. theplotrestaurant.com

‘Lempicka’

La Jolla Playhouse presents this new musical by Carson Kreitzer and Matt Gould inspired by the life, loves and art of controversial 20th century art deco painter Tamara de Lempicka. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through July 24. Mandell Weiss Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. $25 to $95. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Friday

Chula Vista block party

Chula Vista will honor its civic Champions at a free downtown block party. The Chula Vista Champions were nominated by fellow residents for their diverse contributions to the city. Applaud them and their achievements at 5 p.m. on the main stage, and explore downtown between E Street and Park Way to explore restaurants, breweries, and other stores on historic Third Avenue. The block party features a lowrider car show, Las Jefas Market, live music, entertainment — and a special surprise. 4-9 p.m. Friday . Third Avenue in downtown Chula Vista between E Street and Park Way. Free. bit.ly/3yjN3Zg

El Vez “Merry MEX-mas” (Courtesy Robert Lopez)

El Vez, with Hammered Satin and Chaki

Ho, ho, what? Christmas concerts in July take place about as often as, well, Thanksgiving dinners in June or Easter egg-hunts in October. But that isn’t going to stop El Vez, whose December 2021 edition of his annual “Merry MeX-mas” show here at The Casbah was derailed by the COVID-19 Omicron surge. Undaunted, El Vez — the “Mexican Elvis” alter ego of San Diego native Robert Lopez — will perform his belated Yuletide holiday show tonight at The Casbah. Billed as “Xmas in July,” it should be a festive romp for all, although Lopez may sweat more than usual in his Santa suit. A co-founder of the pioneering San Diego punk band The Zeros, he created El Vez 33 years ago as a combination of, in his words: “Elvis (Presley) mythology, Chicano mythology and music reference(s) mythology.” El Vez’s standout albums include “Graciasland” and “G.I. Ay, Ay! Blues,” along with three Christmas-themed releases: “Merry MeX-mas,” “NoElVezSí" and “Sno-Way José.” So break out the tinsel and candy canes, and get ready to rock out to “Poncho Claus,” “Oranges for Christmas” and "¿Mamacita, donde esta Santa Claus?” 8:30 p.m. Friday The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Middletown. $25 (must be 21 or older to attend). casbahmusic.com

“Brighton Beach Memoirs”

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents the first play of Neil Simon’s Eugene trilogy plays inspired by his family history. Opens Friday and runs through July 31. Showtimes, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. $22-$25. (619) 303-5092. lamplighterslamesa.com

Party in the park

Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger models the team’s new City Connect uniforms. (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres)

This Friday, a special party in the park event will take place ahead of the field debut of the Padres’ new Nike City Connect jerseys. Before the team takes on the San Francisco Giants, fans with game tickets can pregame with discounted drinks and live music in Gallagher Square. The celebration will continue outside of Petco Park with a Padres block party event in Chula Vista from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday as well as a surf and skate park event in Mission Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Both events outside Petco Park are free to attend and fans will be able to purchase new City Connect gear at the events. Party in the park: 4:30 p.m. Friday. Gallagher Square, 840 K St. Ticket required. Block party: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Historic Third Ave. between E St. and Park Way. Free. Surf and skate park: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 3125 Ocean Front Walk. Free. mlb.com/padres

Saturday

Summer Fun on the 101

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association welcomes the return of its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival with legendary local acts Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry. Tempchin is best known for his Eagles hits such as “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone.” He’s teaming with San Diego rock and rollers Mrs. Henry. Local talents Mattson 2 from Encinitas will perform, as will Monkey Jam, winner of the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands. The musical lineup also includes Colonel Clinton Davis String Band, Amerikan Bear, The Morning Room and Big Boss Bubeleh. Ballast Point Brewing and Local Roots Kombucha are hosting a Craft Beer Garden — and don’t forget the hula hoop competition. Funds raised will support scholarships for two San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101. Free. leucadia101.com

Science in the summer

Kids and adults can enjoy science, hands-on STEM activities and just plain fun at the first of two “Summer Serenade” after-hours events at The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum. Live performances by Kathryn the Grape and Hullabaloo; crafts and food trucks, too, plus beer and wine for adults. 5 p.m. Saturday. 320 N. Broadway, Escondido. Members $10, nonmembers $15. Tickets at bit.ly/3xWyaus. Military and EBT/WIC/SNAP discounts available; contact info@sdcdm.org

Sushi and Sake Festival

Pechanga Resort Casino will host its second annual all-you-can eat festival of fresh sushi, nigiri, rolls, sashimi and desserts, as well as the opportunity to sample among 40 sakes from Japan and California. Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday for general admission. Noon to 4 p.m. for VIP admission. Summit Events Center, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. $75, general. $150, VIP. Discounts for designated drivers. pechanga.com

“Martini de hongos húmedos,” a 2017 work by Angel Ricard Rios. (Madison Galleries)

“Sensual Dreams”

Madison Gallery presents an exhibition that explores hedonism, seduction and carnal desire, featuring works on canvas by French painter Cédrix Crespel and Cuban-born Ángel Ricardo Rios. Opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 25. 320 S. Cedros Ave., Suite 200, Solana Beach. (858) 523-9155. madisongalleries.com

Sunday

Concert for Ukraine

Members of the San Diego Symphony, FF Collective, Artonic Quartet and San Diego Cello Foundation are performing a benefit concert of Ukrainian works, featuring Ukrainian flutist Daria Hudymenko of the Lviv National Philharmonia. Program will benefit the 60 displaced members of the Ukrainian Youth Orchestra. 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 334 14th St. Del Mar. Free. blancoperformingarts.com/ukraine

The music of Steely Dan, featuring Robben Ford and Tom Scott

It’s been 48 years since ace guitarist Robben Ford and sax great Tom Scott teamed up on “Tom Cat,” the 1974 album by Scott’s jazz-funk band, The L.A. Express. They subsequently worked together with Joni Mitchell, although their individual credits are even more impressive. For Ford, they range from Miles Davis, George Harrison and Jimmy Witherspoon to Stephane Grappelli and former San Diegan AJ Croce. Scott has collaborated with numerous jazz greats, as well as with Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and San Diego-bred bass star Nathan East. The eclectic saxophonist was also featured on several Steely Dan albums, including “Aja,” for which he also wrote brass arrangements. Expect to hear some Steely Dan classics and deep album cuts when he and Ford perform here this weekend. 7 p.m. Sunday. The Music Box, 1337 India Street, downtown. $22-$37 (must be 21 or older). musicboxsd.com

A scene from Opera Neo’s 2019 production of “The Marriage of Figaro.” (Gary Payne )

Opera Neo Aria Gala

Opera Neo opens its 2022 Summer Opera Festival with a program of arias by the company’s 2022 young artists. This year’s event will feature 16 singers and includes a reception of hors d’oeuvres, wine and dessert. 6 p.m. Sunday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Fine Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $47-88. ljms.org.

“Leonard Bernstein’s New York”

New Village Arts at the Flower Fields presents this musical revue of songs by the composer drawn from the musicals “West Side Story,” “On the Town” and “Wonderful Town.” Performances are on a covered outdoor stage, so bring a jacket or blanket. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and July 15, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28 and 29. 2 p.m. Sunday and July 24 and 31. The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. $28-$40. (760) 433-3245. newvillagearts.org

Tahona revives brunch

After a two-year break, Tahona mezcal bar and restaurant in Old Town has brought back its weekend brunch service featuring dishes from Baja and Oaxaca. Chef Adrian Villareal’s menu includes house chilaquiles, Spanish frittata with Iberico chorizo, smoked adobada turkey burrito with eggs, Bruno’s carnitas burrito, strawberry shortcake and caramelized wild sourdough French toast with house-made cajeta sauce and cocoa nibs. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 2414 San Diego Ave, San Diego. (619) 255-2090. tahonabar.com

