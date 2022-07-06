ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Julio Rodriguez, another burgeoning star in Seattle

semoball.com
 1 day ago

SEATTLE (AP) -- At the end of every warmup before starting an inning on defense in center field, Julio Rodriguez pauses. He scans the crowd at T-Mobile Park and picks a direction to send a souvenir ball into the stands. "I wish I could just give a nice souvenir...

www.semoball.com

NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants' pinch-hit magic vs. D-backs snaps skid

PHOENIX -- It took nearly half the season, but last year's pinch-hit magic finally showed up for the Giants. The timing couldn't have been better. Darin Ruf came off the bench to hit a game-tying blast in the eighth and Austin Slater's two-run double in the ninth gave the Giants a lead that would hold up. They beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5, snapping a six-game losing streak and avoiding a sweep that would have led to some tough questions on the flight to San Diego.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Jake Lamb Rediscovered His Love of Baseball With LA

Earlier this week, the Dodgers received some terrible news about Chris Taylor. A CT scan on CT3 revealed a fracture in his left foot and currently, there’s no timetable for a return. It was devastating news since Taylor has been an iron man for LA. If he’s healthy, he’s in the lineup. On the bright side of things, his injury provides MLB journeymen Trayce Thompson and Jake Lamb to make their case to stay on the Dodgers roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

3 Up, 3 Down: Sam Haggerty Helps Lift Mariners to Sweep of Padres

The victory gives Seattle a two-game sweep of its interleague "rivals" and brings the team within one game of a .500 winning percentage with 10 to play before the All-Star break. Up next: a much-needed day off on Wednesday before the Blue Jays come to T-Mobile Park for a big four-game set.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd and held a moment of silence before hosting the Chicago Cubs. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium’s videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, the mustachioed Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched in his teeth holding a radar gun. More recently, he used a cane in concession to his age as he observed the current Dodgers from the press box. Brito had a connection to the club’s most recent World Series championship, won after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the deciding Game 6 against Tampa Bay, Victor Gonzalez was the winner and Urías earned the save. Both Mexican-born pitchers were signed by Brito, who remained part of the team’s scouting staff until his death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Profar collapses after collision, Padres beat Giants in 10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his neck in a brace, and driven off the field on a cart as his teammates watched from a few feet away. Profar pumped his right fist to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd and appeared to be smiling. He was taken to a hospital and no update was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Julio Rodriguez Is On A Clear Rookie Of The Year Pace

The American League Rookie of the Year race is a tight one between several up-and-coming young stars, but there is one in particular who might be the clear-cut favorite. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is on pace for a great finish. He’s already hit 15 homers on the season and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Giants 2-1; Jurickson Profar injured

On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
SAN DIEGO, CA

