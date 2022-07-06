Portland's Pix Patisserie to close after 21 years

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO