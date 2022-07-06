ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland's Pix Patisserie to close after 21 years

 1 day ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — A popular dessert bar in Northeast Portland is shutting down after 21 years of business. Pix Patisserie is set to close its doors in late August. Owner Cheryl Wakerhauser announced she is retiring, but she doesn't plan to leave the pastry world entirely. At the...

KOIN 6 News

10 burger spots to check out in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you're in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from. KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you'll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you're in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.
36 Hours in Oregon City

Just 13 miles south of Portland, it's easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let's put some respect on its name; Clackamas County's government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I'm a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
New bridge makes its debut in Southwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those walking or biking in Southwest Portland will have a new way of connecting through the area due to a recently completed bridge. According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the Red Electric Bridge is now completed and ready for use. It's located between Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest Capitol Highway and is part of the Red Electric Trail.
Property Watch: A Charming Floating Home on Sauvie Island

Editor's Note: Portland Monthly's "Property Watch" column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland's super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Woman recalls helping man shot in NE Portland shooting

Athletes from all over the world are arriving in Oregon for the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The French national team is currently training at Linfield College. A Portland-based national community art initiative is showing the impact of gun violence through their Soul Box Project. Rose City Vintage Market returns to...
FOX 13 Hires OKC Reporter; KIRO Gets Reporter From Portland

Tomorrow is my last day at Fox 25. I'll miss you Oklahoma— thanks for the good times all these years. I'll be making my way to Seattle for the next chapter in my career. I hope you'll keep following my journey. Also…. Reporter/MMJ Bridget Chavez jumps...
3 Portland fires tied to fireworks on July 4

Let's just say not everyone got the message. Portland this year joined cities like Vancouver by banning the personal use of fireworks, but neighborhoods within its city limits still heard and saw ground spinners, sparklers and more on July Fourth. A spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue said Tuesday...
Dutch Bros Gut Punch

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
