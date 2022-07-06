ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Head-on Collision in Knox County

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 1 day ago

A two vehicle head-on crash sent a Galesburg woman to the hospital Monday morning. According to the Illinois State Police, 29-year-old Brittney Thomas was traveling north on Illinois 97 near...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois teen given 10 years for meth and gun charges

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — 19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing...
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

Wild Arrest Story Includes Collision Between Train And Truck

Filing a false report with law enforcement is a terrible idea, but a Dana man did just that, and now he's facing big trouble. On Friday, a train collided with a pickup truck in Toluca. The driver of the truck bailed out before impact and then left the scene of the accident. Later that night, 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson of Dana reported to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office that his pickup had been stolen earlier.
DANA, IL
wglt.org

Driver from Normal identified following fatal crash in Bloomington

The McLean County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the driver who died after he crashed into a tree while eluding police following another crash moments earlier. Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the driver as Jordan Cason, 22, of Normal. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. June 24, hours after the early morning crash in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: ISP trooper crashes into Creve Coeur gas station

CREVE COEUR, Ill. – We’re learning more about an accident Wednesday morning about an accident in Creve Coeur involving an Illinois State Police squad car. State troopers are now telling 25 News the accident at Freedom Gas in Creve Coeur just before 7:00 a.m. happened as a trooper was responding to a call, lights and sirens activated.
CREVE COEUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmwood, IL
Galesburg, IL
Accidents
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Knox County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Elmwood, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
County
Knox County, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim of deadly Bloomington crash identified

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim of a deadly crash in Bloomington was identified Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jordan T. Cason of Normal. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. on June 24 near the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Man Brought in on Warrants

Failing to show up for a court date has bought a Princeton man some trouble. On Tuesday night, Bureau County Sheriff's deputies picked up 36-year-old Aaron Hubbard at the Princeton Bible Church for failing to answer to charges running from Violating an Order of Protection, to DUI, to Failing to Reduce Speed.
PRINCETON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
KWQC

1 injured in Davenport crash Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was injured in a crash in Davenport Wednesday, Davenport police said. Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the crash on Locust Street near Cedar Street, police said. According to officers on scene, a woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Lanes...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#The Illinois State Police#Isp
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police searching for catalytic converter thief

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating catalytic converters theft. Bettendorf police are seeking any information on the photographed tan Lincoln Town Car with Illinois plate 3074MD, or the person driving it. Police ask for help identifying the man suspected to be involved in the theft of...
BETTENDORF, IA
977wmoi.com

Colchester Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

On July 1, 2022, at 7:13 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a blue Chevy Equinox travelling near Bushnell and Monroe Street in Tennessee, IL. The registered owner of the vehicle, Steven D. Haskins, 57, of Colchester, IL was wanted in Hancock County on 22-CF-31 for possession of Methamphetamine.
COLCHESTER, IL
KWQC

1 killed in rollover crash in Lee County

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.
LEE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KWQC

2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene at mile marker 303 on I-80 East in Scott County. That is between Middle Road and LeClaire city limits.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
1470 WMBD

Baby burned at fireworks in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. — Chillicothe Police said a 10-month old child was burned by fireworks on Monday night. 25 News said it reportedly happened at the 4th of July fireworks display at Three Sisters Park. There were no details Monday night about how seriously the child was burned. Chillicothe firefighters...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury indicts Peoria man on murder charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with committing the city’s ninth homicide this year has now had his charges solidified by a grand jury. Peoria County Court records indicate a grand jury has indicted Stephen Coaxum, 34, on counts of First Degree Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Police: Taser used to stop suspect fleeing

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Colchester man who was wanted on a Hancock County warrant for possession of methamphetamine led McDonough County deputies on a foot chase after they made a traffic stop in the vehicle the man was riding in, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.
COLCHESTER, IL
1470 WMBD

Autopsy conducted on victim in Peoria’s 12th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner says suspicions about the cause of death in a teenager who was shot Monday morning are, for the most part, confirmed. Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Quinton Scott, Jr., 19, indicate he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, and likely died instantly.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set for Peoria woman charged with murder

PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Peoria woman charged with murder in connection with the city’s 11th homicide of the year over the weekend. Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate a judge Tuesday also granted Kaitlyn Taylor, 24, a Public Defender, and scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 28th.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Father of 2018 Waffle House shooter gets new attorney

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The father of Travis Reinking, the man who killed four people in a 2018 Tennessee Waffle House shooting, has a new attorney. Jeffrey Reinking was scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on Friday, July 8 at 2 p.m. In the latest update, sentencing will...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy