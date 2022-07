Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said Thursday that he is disappointed that former Trump administration officials did not come forward sooner with information about the Jan. 6 riot. The big picture: Upton was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He announced in April that he would not seek re-election.

