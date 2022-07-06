ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, PA

‘Philipsburg had to be the place’: A new pro shop hopes to get the community back on its feet

By Matt DiSanto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 1 day ago

For more than half his life, Nate Sellers has viewed archery and education as his biggest passions. Now, through the opening of his own pro shop and range in downtown Philipsburg, he’s combining those interests right in the heart of central Pennsylvania.

Average Jack Archery, located at 21 N. Front St., officially opened its doors on Friday. Although traffic was expectedly slow throughout the shop’s inaugural weekend, Sellers says he’s eager to watch his business develop this summer.

“We received a lot of positive feedback,” he said with a smile. “Everybody who came in here was happy to see it here. Everybody’s excited to see the revitalization of Philipsburg in general, so we’re thrilled with the response.”

Average Jack Archery operates as a full-scale pro shop that sells bows, arrows, hunting equipment and more, all on top of equipment repairs. Sellers says the roughly 1,500-square-foot retail space should find a natural audience after similar shops closed or moved out of nearby Bellefonte and State College, among other areas.

The store’s long and narrow basement was converted into a 20-yard archery range — an industry standard. There, customers can take lessons and try out equipment in a safe and controlled environment. Average Jack Archery plans to host community events and league competitions in the future, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BoNKc_0gWk1NIS00
Nate Sellers of the Average Jack Archery takes a few practice shots in the range of the new Philipsburg shop on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Sellers always dreamed of opening an archery pro shop, but he didn’t have the resources to move into retail until now. More than seven years ago, he launched Average Jack Archery’s YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 46,000 subscribers, to share his passion with like-minded hunters. With a store in downtown Philipsburg, he’s hoping to continue those efforts by offering products and services to everyday customers.

“I truly believe that archery is for everyone,” Sellers said. “You don’t need to be an expert to find something here for you. If archery is on your radar at all, this is the place to be.”

Following a dream, with community support

A middle school English teacher from Clearfield, Sellers says he always had a passion for teaching and helping others. On his YouTube channel, he regularly uploads videos that review archery products, offer hunting tips or provide information for at-home repairs.

Sellers is entirely self-taught and credits his love for archery and hunting to frequent trips to State College’s Schlow Centre Region Library, where he’d check out stacks of books and magazines that fueled his interests. His dabbling in archery content creation serves as a way to pay it forward for those hoping to learn more about the hobby, too. Now, Average Jack Archery’s store is the next step in his quest to combine archery and education.

“My wife got really tired of me trying to teach her at the dinner table, but now we can teach people around the world and right here in Philipsburg,” he said. “This was easily a natural extension — taking both my hobby and my passion, which is educating people. Here, we’re putting it all together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vfw7i_0gWk1NIS00
Bows at Average Jack Archery on North Front Street in Philipsburg. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

When the time came to bring Average Jack Archery to Philipsburg, Sellers and his wife, Breanna, established a GoFundMe campaign seeking contributions from the community. More than 300 people have pulled together to donate more than $8,000 toward the shop’s development. Most of those names are printed on a banner that now greets customers when they first enter the store.

Reflecting on a grueling few months of work on the store, Sellers said opening Average Jack Archery wouldn’t have been possible without plenty of help.

“That support is huge for us,” Sellers said. “Some of these people are local, but most are not. Most might never step foot in the store, but they wanted to support it and bring back something that’s been lost for a while. To see all these people saying, ‘You’ve been helping me for years with your YouTube content. Now, it’s my turn.’ … That really meant a lot, and it showed me that this is worth it. This is the journey I’m meant to be on.”

Bringing change to Philipsburg

Archery aside, Sellers views his new storefront as the latest sign that Philipsburg is trending in the right direction following years of stalled development and closures. He says the shop can meet a community need while repurposing a property that’s seen better days.

“Philipsburg had to be the place,” Sellers said. “I’ve seen some towns getting better and some getting worse. Seeing the industrial booms in these areas go away over the last 20 or 30 years… So many people drive through (Route 322) and Philipsburg every day but don’t even think about it. We knew it would be a good business model, but it’s also a revitalization of these older downtown areas that are rich in heritage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dl35V_0gWk1NIS00
Nate Sellers works on a bow in his new shop Average Jack Archery works in Philipsburg on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Average Jack Archery’s storefront stood vacant for years and remained in “tear-down” condition until development began over the past few months, according to Eric Rusnak, the president of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation. The nonprofit organization seeks to get the borough back on its feet by supporting local businesses like Sellers’.

“This is the type of business we need to draw people back downtown to historic Front Street,” said Rusnak, whose organization owns Average Jack Archery’s building. “Hopefully, it gives people something to do and creates an opportunity for additional businesses to come in, too. We’re really turning a corner. We’ve got a great team of people who contribute their skills and passions to help Philipsburg, and we’re starting to see some real change in a town that slowed down for a while.”

Average Jack Archery is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The shop is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Sellers said he’ll release modified store hours in the fall once he returns to teaching in the classroom.

To keep up with Average Jack Archery, follow its Facebook page or check in with its under-construction website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5tSw_0gWk1NIS00
Average Jack Archery has opened on North Front Street in Philipsburg. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Armanini to host license plate replacement event

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two free license replacement events are scheduled for Elk and Clearfield County and are to be hosted by State Representative Mike Armanini. Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is hosting two license replacement events in July. Elk County residents can attend Monday, July 18 at the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival lot on North Broad Street […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Free license plate replacement event in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Kerry Benninghoff will be hosting a free license plate replacement event for Centre County residents. Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced he will be hosting the free event on Saturday, July 9, from 8-10 a.m. at Centre Hall Elementary School, 211 N. Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall. If a license plate is […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County tire collection event in need of volunteers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Tire Collection event in Huntingdon County is approaching, though they’re in need of volunteers to make it happen. The annual tire collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to Keep Huntingdon County Beautiful (KHCB). However, organizers said that the contractor […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philipsburg, PA
Government
City
Philipsburg, PA
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

See what the average commute is in Altoona

Investigated how much time workers spend commuting in Altoona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Regional Heritage Festival kicks off Friday in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The sixth annual Regional Heritage Festival kicks off Friday with fun for the whole family. Starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, the annual Regional Heritage Festival gets underway in downtown Northern Cambria with multiple performances, food, and activities for the kids. On Friday, a Cruise-In will take place […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Concealed carry seminar in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Rich Irvin is hosting a concealed carry seminar in Huntingdon County this July. Irvin is the representative for Huntingdon, Centre, and Mifflin county and will be hosting the event on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at the Trough Creek Sportsman Club. “The seminar will feature Huntingdon County […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County bridge rehabilitation to start soon

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start for a Cambria County bridge. Starting Tuesday, July 12, on a project that will rehabilitate the existing bridge beginning on Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) over U.S. 219 near the intersection with Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) in Richland Township. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Place To Be#Pro Shop#Nonprofit Organization#N Front St
WTAJ

43 small businesses in Elk County receive funding

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Elk County Commissioners recently announced that 43 small businesses would be receiving funds to ensure they can run properly. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gave a total of $195,000 in grants to distribute to the 43 small businesses. The money went to businesses specifically with five or fewer employees. […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Village of Hope celebrates with a ground-breaking event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Village of Hope in West Decatur Tuesday held a groundbreaking event to celebrate the upcoming construction of Senior Living facilities. The facilities will be designed for people who are in need of personal care, transportation, meal delivery, family members with disabilities, and much, more. The group is focused on […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Free heritage hike around Johnstown Canal Basin

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Join a park ranger this Sunday for a free hike around the Johnstown Canal Basin area as they explain its importance in history. The hike takes place rain or shine on Sunday, July 10, beginning at 2 p.m. Space is limited, and reservations are required. To make a reservation, call the Visitor Center at 814-886-6150.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Parking garage in State College to close for repairs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College said that Fraser Street Parking Garage will be closed toward the end of July to complete required repairs. The parking garage will be closed from Friday, July 22, at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, July 26, at 6 a.m. Additionally, the crossover at level 4 and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WTAJ

Johnstown to receive second round-trip passenger train

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for a second passenger train in Johnstown were announced this week with hopes to raise passenger numbers to a level not seen in decades. A second daily round-trip passenger train will be coming to Johnstown, which will require rail lines in Johnstown and Portage to be upgraded to make it possible for freight and passenger trains to switch tracks, according to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Inflation, supply issues to cost PennDOT millions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Like many others around the country, PennDOT is facing its own concerns brought on by the costs of inflation. PennDOT District Two Executive, Tom Zurat explained how inflation has marked an increase in the cost of fuel which has gone up about 100% in the last six months. Currently, PennDOT […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Meet Myrtle from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your household? If you’re a cat lover – maybe Myrtle is the perfect kitty for you! She is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Outreach Director for the shelter, Becky...
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Founder's daughters revive Tropical Bungalow restaurant in Hempfield

Tom Papinchak said the smoothie was relatively new to Western Pennsylvania when he started selling the fruity concoction in the mid-1990s, first from a mobile thatched-roof kiosk and then at his Tropical Bungalow kiosks in Westmoreland Mall, downtown Pittsburgh and The Galleria in Johnstown. About 10 years later, he moved...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Concerts on the Quad returns to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Concerts on the Quad music series made its return debut to the Juniata College campus. The concert series takes place on the Juniata College lawn in front of the Halbritter Center for the Performing Arts. All concerts are free and the public is encouraged to attend. Donations can be made at the events and are given to the performers. Concerts all start at 7 p.m.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Delgrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash, Plus More Fun in Altoona

Just a short drive away in Altoona you can find many things to do on a summer day. Delgrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash is one can’t-miss location, with fun rides, a refreshing water park and delicious food there’s something for everyone at Delgrosso’s Park!
ALTOONA, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
1K+
Followers
190
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy