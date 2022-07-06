ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julio Rodríguez, another burgeoning star in Seattle

By TIM BOOTH
Centre Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of every warmup before starting an inning on defense in center field, Julio Rodríguez pauses. He scans the crowd at T-Mobile Park and picks a direction to send a souvenir ball into the stands. “I wish I could just give a nice souvenir to everybody...

numberfire.com

Darin Ruf sent to San Francisco's bench on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants utility-man Darin Ruf is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf will sit on the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was picked as Wednesday's starting right fielder and Joc Pederson was positioned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 153 batted balls this season, Ruf...
PHOENIX, AZ
BucsGameday

Veteran Running Back in Jeopardy of Being Cut by Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a priority to add talent across their offense this offseason in an effort to field a roster that will have the depth to make another Super Bowl run under quarterback Tom Brady. Before the future hall of famer's return to Tampa Bay, it looked like star running back Leonard Fournette was headed elsewhere.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Austin Slater out of Giants' Wednesday lineup against Arizona

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit on the bench after Mike Yastrzemski was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 76 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted for a 10.5% barrel rate and...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Giants 2-1; Jurickson Profar injured

On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting Tuesday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lux for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA

