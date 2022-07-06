ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Ronnie Pittman

valdostatoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Pittman, 69, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on March 11, 1953, in Homerville, GA to the late Sam Pittman and Catherine Pittman Malone. Ronnie was in construction and was a long-time employee of...

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valdostatoday.com

Lounette Hall

Lounette Sowell Hall, 85, of Valdosta, died on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Brooks County to the late Woodrow Wilson Sowell and Toinette Youmans Sowell, and grew up in Brooks County and Pinetta, FL. During her school days, Mrs. Lounette loved to play basketball. Soon after school, she met and married Henry June Hall, Jr. and they were married on Aug 11, 1954, and were married for 41 years prior to his death in 1995. Mrs. Lounette was a homemaker, who also worked at Owens-Illinois Paper Mill for 25 years to help support her family. She was devoted to her family, her husband, children, grandchildren and greatly enjoyed interacting with her friends, whether at church or at Walmart. She was a faithful and energetic member of Redland Baptist Church, singing in the choir, participating in hospitality and helping take care of the flowers and church. Mrs. Lounette was a crafty person who made cross stitch gifts for friends and family, and she enjoyed eating at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Lake Park.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Louie James Barr, Jr.

Louie James Barr, Jr., 65, of Jasper, FL, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home. He was born in Valdosta on March 14, 1957 to the late James Lewie Barr and Lillian Oletha Vickers Barr. He was a maintenance mechanic and of the Church of God faith. He loved fishing, camping, hunting and riding motorcycles. Louie enjoyed working on his farm, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling with his wife Marie Chambers Barr.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Living

VALDOSTA - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites the community to help the arts flourish in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and surrounding regions. Release: The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites…. ATLANTA - Monkeypox testing using the CDC's orthopoxvirus will begin at Labcorp, doubling the testing...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Support local arts by joining Turner Center for the Arts

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites the community to help the arts flourish in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and surrounding regions. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites the community to help the arts flourish in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and surrounding regions. July kicks off the 2022-2023 membership year and friends of the Turner Center, and anyone who loves the arts, are encouraged to join.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homerville, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Ray City, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Valdosta, GA
Obituaries
City
Thomasville, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU’s Rural Development kicks off summit

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Rural Development Institute three-day summit designed to help prosper Georgia communities. According to the Valdosta State University’s website, the Rural Development Institute Summit was created to help Georgia communities. Over 40 economic development, city, county, and community leaders will participate in the three-day summit.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Occupant rescued in Valdosta structure fire

VALDOSTA – A coordinated effort from the Valdosta Fire Department, Lowndes County 911, and SGMC EMS, helped save an occupant from a structure fire on Kirkwood Cir. in Valdosta. Release:. On Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at 08:11 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta health fair event to feature free health screenings

VALDOSTA – A health fair at Scott Park hosted by Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates will feature many health checks and resources free for the community. The Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates presents Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scott Park located at 1101 Old Statenville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. The event will feature health screenings, resources, and free food and drinks.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Dabbit Quintet performing in Art Park concert

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will host a free concert in the Art Park featuring the Dabbit Quintet, including an on-site food vendor. The Turner Center for the Arts will host the Dabbit Quintet for a Music in the Art Park concert on Friday, July 8, from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson St. The concert is sponsored by Brandon, Rackley & Dukes and is free to the public.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
valdostatoday.com

Eager Road temporarily closed for repairs

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Utilities Department will be replacing a water service line on Eager Road causing a temporary road closure. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, a water service line replacement will require Eager Road to be temporarily closed. Motorists are urged to drive with safety in mind while following traffic warnings.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy