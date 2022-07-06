Thunder Rookies Shine in Summer League Debut

Oklahoma City started Summer League off with quite the bang Tuesday night. With Sam Presti and Mark Daigneault in attendance, the young guns came to play. Parts of the game were sloppy, and that’s to be expected, but the talent was evident all over the floor. The Thunder...
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
A good crowd, by Salt Lake City Summer League standards, nearly filled the lower bowl at Vivint Arena Wednesday night, but they weren’t treated to a win by the Utah Jazz’s entrant. And they didn’t get to see the two guys on the roster with the most playing...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Most people can't accomplish anything in 10 seconds, but Pierre Goree is not most people.The boys' 100 meter national champion says, "I hate seeing people in front of me. It's something in my mind... like this can't happen."Just last month, the Duncanville Class of 2022 graduate won the national championship at the University of Oregon in a time of 10.36 seconds.Goree claimed the title of fastest boy in the country, and has since been named Gatorade's Track & Field Player of the Year. "I just keep going to try and get better and better. My talent has...
The Wizards begin Summer League action on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET against the Detroit Pistons. Here are five things to watch for the Wizards in Las Vegas... Davis vs. Ivey (and other top picks) This year's Summer League for the Wizards has a chance to be very entertaining based...
The Philadelphia 76ers finish play in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Thursday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers will be taking on No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
It looks like Chet Holmgren had the whole OKC excited after his Summer League debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. In fact, even Mayor David Holt couldn’t help but “overreact.” After watching Holmgren put up ridiculous and historic numbers against the Utah Jazz at Salt Lake City, Holt took to Twitter to share […]
The return of Moses Moody to the Warriors Summer League lineup wasn’t enough to propel Golden State past the Lakers in the California Classic Sunday as they fell to Los Angeles 100-77. Golden State shot 40.9% from the field as a team and turned the ball over 13 times...
While some NBA rookies are nervous entering summer league play, that was far from the case for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday night. Holmgren, who was selected No. 2 in the NBA draft by the Thunder nearly two weeks ago, made a direct impact in his summer league debut against the Jazz.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren put on an absolute clinic Tuesday night, erupting for 23 points (accomplished on slick 7-of-9 shooting including 4-of-6 from downtown), seven rebounds and six blocked shots in the winning effort. Chosen with the second pick in last month’s NBA Draft, Holmgren was unstoppable in his Summer League debut, tormenting Tacko Fall on both ends, swatting him twice while also putting the Jazz seven-footer on a poster with this savage dunk.
LAS VEGAS — Tari Eason scored the first basket of summer league action with a dunk over the top of Emanuel Terry. Eason finished the night with 14 points as the Houston Rockets fell 91-77 to the Orlando Magic, Thursday night, inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
