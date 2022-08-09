European football kits 2022/23: Every shirt released so far from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Rangers, Juventus, PSG and others

European football kits for 2022/23 are steadily being released, as top sides including Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus look ahead to the new season already.

Some of the most iconic shirts in history have come from the continent, after all – and some of them are the nicest shirts that have been released this season . The Premier League jerseys are slowly getting released – but often, top Champions League sides offer a safe alternative shirt for you to get if you're not feeling your club's own attire.

World Cup shirts and Women's Euros tops are also out this summer, as Nike , Adidas , Puma and others get busy during release season – here's what's dropped so far in Europe, though…

AC Milan

(Image credit: Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Puma AC Milan home kit 2022/23

A classy kit for the defending Serie A champs

Sizes: XS-XXL

Reminiscent of the 2001/02 shirt, Puma have made sure that the stripes don't run all the way to the top of this shirt. This is a common theme of Puma's kits this season, with stripe variants across many of their shirts.

(Image credit: AC Milan / Puma)

Puma AC Milan away shirt 2022/23

Is this beautiful or is it just Olivier Giroud?

Sizes: XS-XXL

White is a popular colour for Milan change strips – and this one has horizontal bars in black and red. Something classy and simple for the Scudetto holders.

Puma AC Milan third shirt

AC Milan are yet to release their third shirt. It is set to be olive green.

Ajax

(Image credit: Ajax)

Adidas Ajax home shirt 2022/23

Touches of gold for the kings of the Eredivisie

Sizes: XS-3XL

With touches of gold, Ajax have gone fully regal for 2022/23 and we're here for it. The modern badge is back as the Amsterdammers stride into a new era without Erik ten Hag and with the subtlest of details all over, this is going to be a favourite with hipsters, we just know it.

(Image credit: Adidas / Ajax)

Adidas Ajax away shirt 2022/23

The most beautiful football shirt of 2022?

Sizes: XS-3XL

This one caused shockwaves when it dropped . We're well used to lovely Ajax change strips by now but this colour palette of navy and red brings back nostalgia from the Amsterdammers' last Champions League-winning side of the mid-90s. Beautiful.

Adidas Ajax third shirt 2022/23

Ajax haven't released their third shirt just yet – but it's set to be made with Amsterdam-based fashion brand Daily Paper and features subtle graphics of iconic landmarks of the city of Amsterdam.

Atletico Madrid

(Image credit: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Nike Atletico Madrid home shirt 2022/23

The weirdest Atleti get-up of all time?

Sizes: S-3XL

Inspired by the Manzanares river, which runs near the old ground, Vicente Calderon, Atletico Madrid have gone for a wavier stripe this time around.

This one has divided opinion among fans and apparently hasn't sold very well…

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Atletico Madrid away shirt 2022/23

Black and purple with a traditional collar – to appease those who hate the modern home shirt

Sizes: S-3XL

The away shirt for Atleti this season is a black effort with blue-purple accents – a throwback to retro tops of the 90s that had this kind of look.

Nike Atletico Madrid third shirt 2022/23

Atletico Madrid have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike .

The shirt will be cream with orange and crimson trim.

Barcelona

(Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Nike Barcelona home shirt 2022/23

The Blaugrana stripes are reinvented

Sizes: S-3XL

New sponsor for Barcelona, who dropped this one in June . The typical Blaugrana colour scheme has been given a remix, with a darker navy stripe between the red and blue.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Barcelona away shirt 2022/23

Inspired by the Barcelona Olympic Games – and gold, to boot

Sizes: S-3XL

Barcelona are celebrating 30 years since the Olympic Games rolled into town with their away shirt this season. The gold base – gold for medals, duh – has the city etched in a pattern over it. Look closely enough and you'll see the Olympic ring colours on the sleeves, too. Beautiful.

Nike Barcelona third shirt 2022/23

Barcelona have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike .

The shirt is set to be a light grey with a giant blue and red cross across the middle of the top.

Bayern Munich

(Image credit: Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

Adidas Bayern Munich home shirt 2022/23

Stripes are back for Bayern – only horizontal

Sizes: XS-3XL

Bayern Munich's home shirt for the 2022/23 campaign is a traditional red and white – this time featuring horizontal stripes.

The Bavarians debuted the new top towards the end of their tenth straight Bundesliga-winning season.

(Image credit: Bayern Munich)

Adidas Bayern Munich away shirt 2022/23

Simple, classy and regal for the champions

Sizes: XS-3XL

One can only assume that Bayern Munich have been inspired by the dulcet tones of Tony Hadley since this one is white and gold !

The Bavarians' Spandau-influenced shirt for this season is a simplistic choice but rather pompously marks them out as the kings of the Bundesliga after 10 straight titles. You can't blame them.

Bayern Munich third shirt 2022/23

Bayern Munich have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas .

The shirt will be a dark grey colour.

Celtic

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Celtic home shirt 2022/23

Something wonderfully 90s-influenced for the Scottish champions

Sizes: XS-3XL

With a pattern in the green stripes this time, the Celtic home shirt for the season looks particularly 90s, with memories of the classic tops of that era.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Celtic away shirt 2022/23

More nostalgia from the 1990s, as Celtic return to a classic

Sizes: XS-3XL

It's back to the 90s for the away shirt for Celtic, too. This one's black and green stripes make it one of the Bhoys' most distinctive change efforts for a while.

Adidas Celtic third shirt 2022/23

Celtic have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas .

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Borussia Dortmund

(Image credit: Getty)

Puma Borussia Dortmund home shirt 2022/23

The stripes return for the new BVB Bundesliga top

Size: XS-XXL

Borussia Dortmund's latest shirt is a throwback to the striped tops that BVB have worn over the years.

The club wore black and yellow stripes for the 2013 Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp – and Puma have introduced new numbers for this season that hark back to the 90s, too.

(Image credit: Puma)

Borussia Dortmund cup shirt 2022/23

Shades of the giant 90s Adidas stripes with this one

Sizes: XS-XXL

Every season, Dortmund have a different home shirt for the Champions League and this one is no different – this one is reminding us of the era when Adidas put three giant stripes over the shoulders of all their shirts.

Borussia Dortmund away shirt 2022/23

Borussia Dortmund have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Puma .

As ever, the away shirt is set to be black – this time with a chequered pattern.

Inter

(Image credit: FC Internazionale/Inter via Getty Images)

Nike Inter Milan home shirt 2022/23

A return to normal stripes – and it looks awesome

Sizes: S-3XL

Inter Milan have mixed things up with the traditional Nerazzurri stripes of late but the classic style is back – and with a better sponsor than last year. Not the most memorable Inter kit… but maybe that's for the best, given some of the stuff they've worn.

Nike Inter Milan away shirt 2022/23

Inter Milan have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike .

The shirt is going to be white and cyan.

Nike Inter Milan third shirt 2022/23

Inter Milan have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike .

The shirt is going to be yellow, black and blue.

Juventus

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Juventus home shirt 2022/23

Just when you think you've seen every kind of stripe…

Sizes: XS-3XL

Juventus' home shirt for the 2022/23 campaign is a traditional black and white, this time with small triangles. The Electric Jeep logo is certainly different, too.

(Image credit: Adidas/Juventus)

Adidas Juventus away shirt 2022/23

Another black away shirt for Juve – no frills, no nonsense

Sizes: XS-3XL

Black and very plain for Juventus's away shirt this time around. There's a jagged pattern woven into the shirt itself, with the Adidas stripes in white for this one.

Adidas Juventus third shirt 2022/23

Juventus have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas .

The shirt is set to be blue, white and red.

PSG

(Image credit: Nike/PSG)

Nike PSG home shirt 2022/23

The central column is back – but remixed for a new season

Sizes: S-3XL

The Hechter stripe is back for PSG – but… it doesn't quite look right? That's because Nike have reversed the red and white on this one. This one is dividing opinion , alright.

(Image credit: Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images)

Jordan PSG away shirt 2022/23

The new Jordan top for Les Parisiens is a grey/black masterpiece

Sizes: S-3XL

The stripe running down the centre of the Paris Saint-Germain shirt is a staple. The new Jordan away shirt for the Parisiens is classy light grey with a black stripe that fades between the sponsor.

Nike PSG third shirt 2022/23

PSG have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike .

The shirt will be white and blue.

Rangers

(Image credit: Castore)

Castore Rangers home shirt 2022/23

The Gers get a chequered pattern and a timeless design

Sizes: S-5XL

Rangers have returned to their old badge and brought in a subtle chequered pattern across this one. The red touches on the cuffs and collar are lovely, too.

Castore Rangers away shirt 2022/23

Rangers have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Castore .

The shirt will be black with blue pinstripes.

(Image credit: JD Sports)

Castore Rangers third shirt 2022/23

Scottish football has new Tangerines

Sizes: S-5XL

Those who thought last season's lilac was a little too out-there are unlikely to be seduced by the bright orange this time. Still, it's a beautiful tribute to manager Gio van Bronckhorst.

RB Leipzig

(Image credit: Nike/RB Leipzig)

Nike RB Leipzig home shirt 2022/23

Leipzig's new top has a bright pattern that may divide opinion

Sizes: S-3XL

Nike have given RB Leipzig another jazzy home shirt, this one featuring a swirly pattern in silver and red. The controversial Bundesliga giants are no strangers to boundary-pushing tops and this is another that will capture the attention.

(Image credit: RB Leipzig)

Nike RB Leipzig away shirt 2022/23

An intricate base pattern on this rather standard away effort

Sizes: S-3XL

This season's RB Leipzig away shirt is a little less loud than the last one. It's a plain red with a subtle pattern, as the east Germans look to close in on Bayern's dominance.

(Image credit: RB Leipzig)

Nike RB Leipzig third shirt 2022/23

Everything you'd expect from a Leipzig third top, right?

Sizes: S-3XL

RB Leipzig are no strangers to a bright kit pattern and this season's third shirt combines a black base with red touches for something bold without being as over-the-top as last season's pink/blue effort.

Real Madrid

(Image credit: Real Madrid)

Adidas Real Madrid home shirt 2022/23

The nicest Real Madrid home top for many, many years

Sizes: XS-3XL

Real Madrid's home shirt pays homage to the past, present and future, with a polo collar and the club badge emblazoned over the top in a subtle pattern.

The shirt brings back a purple shade for the Adi stripes, while black is used heavily for logos and flourishes.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Real Madrid away shirt 2022/23

OK, is this even better than the home!?

Sizes: XS-3XL

It might just be the best Real Madrid away shirt… ever ?

Purple isn't unusual for Los Blancos but this is a stunning look for the European champions.

Real Madrid third shirt 2022/23

Real Madrid have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas .

The shirt is set to be black and fluorescent yellow.

Venezia

(Image credit: Venezia FC)

Kappa Venezia home shirt 2022/23

New league, new badge… but just as gorgeous

Sizes: S-XXXXL

The best-dressed team in Italy may have been relegated last year but that hasn't stopped Kappa rolling out more beautiful designs. Venezia have a new V-shaped badge and the home top is yet another triumph.

(Image credit: Venezia FC)

Kappa Venezia away shirt 2022/23

You need to pick this up before it's going, going, gon(dola)

Sizes: S-XXXXL

The white, orange and green horizontal stripes caught the imagination of thousands when Nike released that iconic shirt a couple of seasons back. Here's Kappa's take – and it's just as pretty.

(Image credit: Venezia FC)

Kappa Venezia third shirt 2022/23

The classiest football shirt of the season?

Sizes: S-XXXXL

A beautiful gold top with a stunning black collar, Kappa have pulled it out of the bag for a unique third shirt. One of the most perfect gold shirts we've ever seen.

