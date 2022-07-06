ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roster Countdown to Camp for Bears: Nos. 90-94

Cover picture for the articleThere is a good deal of uncertainty when it comes to Bears in the front seven on defense. At least it's a great deal less certain than it has been in their 3-4 since the time Khalil Mack arrived in 2018. Even franchise single-season sack record setter Robert Quinn...

BroBible

The Browns Are Being Blasted For Their Statement Following The Baker Mayfield Trade

The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Four under-the-radar Bears who could help team exceed expectations

Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles are starting from the ground up. The Bears' 2022 roster reflects as much. The Bears are young and lacking depth and almost every position. They have question marks on both lines and at wide receiver. While Poles and Eberflus were able to reshape the secondary thanks to second-round draft picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, that unit, while much-improved, still is young and volatile.
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Jimmy Garoppolo Era Appears to Be Over

The San Francisco 49ers rode the legs and hands of WR Deebo Samuel in 2021 to a second trip to the postseason in three years. But, ultimately, their lack of quarterback play led San Fran one game short of a Super Bowl berth. This season, QB Trey Lance gets his chance to run the offense and show off his 2021 first-round draft pedigree. RB Elijah Mitchell flashed in his first year in the NFL, but he must prove he can stay healthy and handle a heavy early-down opportunity. In addition, San Francisco has a rising defense and two other robust receiving options (WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle). The 49ers will be in the heat of the battle again in 2022.
NFL
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Micah Parsons Shares A Bold Prediction For The Cowboys Defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is not hiding his goals for the 2022 season. First, he would like to break the single-season sack record of 22.5 shared by Michael Strahan and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Then, he would like to have more interceptions than his teammate,...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draft Wire’s newest 2023 NFL mock draft includes two Aggies selected early

The Draft Wire, known as the central hub for everything NFL draft for the USA TODAY Sports Network, released their latest 1st and 2nd round mock draft for the 2023 NFL draft, which will be taking over our lives as sports writers faster than a Dallas Cowboys fan can say “this is our year!” As the 2022 college football season gets closer and closer as we’re officially in the midst of July, The Texas A&M football squad is preparing for summer and fall camp, position battles (most notably at quarterback), with an eye on focusing on the various game challenges they...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

PLAYER ANALYSIS: Will there be a sophomore slump for Falcons’ TE Kyle Pitts?

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was a force for the Atlanta Falcons offense and havoc for other teams’s defenses during his first year in the NFL. Drafted No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, Pitts was a need for the team after former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones jetted off to the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons needed that force as a #1 catcher, be it the tight end position, to help spread out the offense for Head Coach Arthur Smith. After wide receiver Calvin Ridley took a mental break, later to be suspended by the league for one-year for gambling, the team needed stability in the catching duties. Pitts ended last year second in the history among first year tight ends in receiving yards, compiling 1,026 yards. In 1961, Chicago Bears rookie Tight End Mike Ditka ended the season with 1,076 yards. That was then, this is now. Going into Pitts second season, many sports outlets has listed him as one of the top five tight ends in the league.
ATLANTA, GA

