Roster Countdown to Camp for Bears: Nos. 90-94

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was a force for the Atlanta Falcons offense and havoc for other teams’s defenses during his first year in the NFL. Drafted No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, Pitts was a need for the team after former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones jetted off to the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons needed that force as a #1 catcher, be it the tight end position, to help spread out the offense for Head Coach Arthur Smith. After wide receiver Calvin Ridley took a mental break, later to be suspended by the league for one-year for gambling, the team needed stability in the catching duties. Pitts ended last year second in the history among first year tight ends in receiving yards, compiling 1,026 yards. In 1961, Chicago Bears rookie Tight End Mike Ditka ended the season with 1,076 yards. That was then, this is now. Going into Pitts second season, many sports outlets has listed him as one of the top five tight ends in the league.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO