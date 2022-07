Your PlayStation 4 might already come with one controller in the box, but there are plenty of other different controllers to choose from if you wish to buy additional devices. Depending on your budget, you can buy a simple wired gamepad that’s best used by children or those with small hands, or you can pick up a more premium-range option in the form of controllers aimed at professional gamers, offering extensive customisation features.They all perform the same tasks – allowing you to play your PS4 games collection without any bother. But some can feel more comfortable in your hands, and...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO