Cops in Wildwood say an argument on the boardwalk over the 4th of July weekend resulted in three people being arrested and a stolen semi-automatic weapon being recovered. The incident, according to the Wildwood Police Department, happened around 6 PM Sunday when officers on the 3200 block of the boardwalk were approached by four juveniles, "reporting they were involved in a verbal altercation with two separate individuals, one of which brandished a small framed, semi-automatic handgun."

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO