With the live evaluation periods finally here in July, the UNC Basketball program is on the road to watch recruits in future classes. And they wasted no time watching their prized recruit, five-star forward G.G. Jackson. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistants were on hand in Kansas City to watch Jackson play in the Nike EYBL event. 247Sports recruiting analyst Kevin Flaherty tweeted out that he spotted the coaches watching Jackson. This comes just a few days after On3 reporter Jamie Shaw wrote on the possibility that Jackson could reclassify or decommit and join South Carolina. Jackson called those “rumors”...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO