Alabama man arrested in Kentucky for alleged kidnapping of elderly woman, police say

A man was arrested in Kentucky Tuesday night for the alleged kidnapping of an elderly woman in Alabama, according to Kentucky State Police and authorities in Alabama.

Tony Lamar White, 47, from Anniston, Ala., was detained in Richmond by highway patrol, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. White was wanted on charges of kidnapping and burglary, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was notified on Tuesday by the Anniston County Sheriff’s Office regarding White’s potential whereabouts.

The sheriff’s office said he could be passing through I-75 South, which is where officers were able to locate White’s vehicle in Richmond.

White was arrested without incident after he allegedly kidnapped Betty Cobb, 75, according to multiple media reports. Cobb was reported missing on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of Wednesday afternoon, White was being held in the Madison County Detention Center as a fugitive from another state where he will await extradition.

A police investigation is ongoing.